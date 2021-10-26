Hilaria Baldwin Addresses The Tragic Accident On Alec Baldwin’s Movie Set

Hilaria Baldwin broke her silence about her husband’s accidental shooting on the movie set that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured the director Joel Souza.

The 37-year old yoga instructor shared an Instagram post about the accident expressing her “shock and heartache”.

The filming of the movie “Rust” has been halted until further notice. On October 22nd, Alec Baldwin addressed the shooting accident saying that he is fully cooperating with the ongoing investigation. “There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother, and deeply admired colleague of ours,” the actor stated on Twitter. “I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna.” The comment came one day after the shooting.

So far, no charges have been filed against any member of the filming crew. However, the Santa Fe sheriff’s office who is investigating the case, said that they are aware of the previous misfires from the prop guns. Most of the people working on the set had full knowledge about the problematic prop firearms and left just before the accident. The production company, on the other side, issued a statement that they were not alerted about the prior multiple incidents.

The 63-year old actor stated that he keeps in contact with Halyna Hutchins’ husband, Matthew. He honored his late 42-year old wife in a Twitter post saying: “Halyna inspired us all with her passion and vision, and her legacy is too meaningful to encapsulate in words. Our loss is enormous, and we ask that the media please respect my family’s privacy as we process our grief. We thank everyone for sharing images and stories of her life.”

Halyna inspired us all with her passion and vision, and her legacy is too meaningful to encapsulate in words. Our loss is enormous, and we ask that the media please respect my family’s privacy as we process our grief. We thank everyone for sharing images and stories of her life. pic.twitter.com/LgEp4XVkja — Matt Hutchins (@mhutchins) October 23, 2021

On the same day that Alec Baldwin broke his silence, his daughter Ireland, whom he shares with his ex-wife Kim Basinger, issued a statement pleading with the media to leave her alone. “To the handful of journalists who have been contacting me, you’re despicable and insensitive,” she wrote on Instagram Stories. “To anyone who’s been giving out my number, please lose it and don’t contact me again”. The 26-year old model went on to express her support for Hutchins’ family: “My love and support go to Halyna Hutchins’ family and friends. Sending healing thoughts to Joel Souza. And wishing I could hug my dad extra tight today”.

Ireland announced that she will be taking a break from social media for a while. “It’s been a heartbreaking and weird couple of days,” Ireland wrote. “I’m going to take a little break on here other than some required posts I have to post for work in the upcoming week. Thank you again to everyone who’s reached out and wished me a happy birthday. For now, I’ll leave you with a video of my mom dancing in a goth bar.”