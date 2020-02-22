Celebrities

Here Is What the Puerto Rican Beauty From “Despacito” Looks Today

by Elsa Stringer
by Elsa Stringer

Zuleyka Rivera, 32, was crowned Miss Universe in 2006, but that is not the most important moment in her successful career. Thanks to Luis Fonsi’s planetary hit “Despacito” from 2017, the beauty was seen more than 6.6 billion times on YouTube, which is how much views the music video has at the moment.

Zuleyka Rivera

source:instagram.com

The Latino hit featuring rapper Daddy Yankee is the most watched video on the famous video platform ever, and thanks to its success, many have heard about the beautiful girl who is the center character in it.

source:instagram.com

Read also: Good-Looking Girls – Every Woman Wants To Be Like Them

Zuleyka Rivera

source:instagram.com

Except her incredible beauty, charm, and figure, the model also showed her amazing dance moves and stirred the hearts of men around the globe. She is now dating a Mexican businessman German Rosete.

Zuleyka Rivera

source:instagram.com

She now has more than 2.2 million followers on Instagram where she regularly posts, and she is currently working as a model and a TV host.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Recordando este HIT #despacito y ¿porque no bailarlo hoy viernes? 🤷🏽‍♀️

A post shared by Zuleyka Rivera (@zuleykarivera) on

In addition, fitness is her big passion and she has come up with a unique program for ladies over 30. It is based on cardio and a special diet.

‘Catwoman’ Was a Real Beauty Before Plastic Surgery

Whitney Houston’s Hologram Is Going on Tour

Dua Lipa Takes a Walk in a See-Through Outfit

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Solve : *
33 ⁄ 11 =


Elsa Stringer

@2019 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by DemotiX website team

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy