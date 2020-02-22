Here Is What the Puerto Rican Beauty From “Despacito” Looks Today

Zuleyka Rivera, 32, was crowned Miss Universe in 2006, but that is not the most important moment in her successful career. Thanks to Luis Fonsi’s planetary hit “Despacito” from 2017, the beauty was seen more than 6.6 billion times on YouTube, which is how much views the music video has at the moment.

The Latino hit featuring rapper Daddy Yankee is the most watched video on the famous video platform ever, and thanks to its success, many have heard about the beautiful girl who is the center character in it.

Except her incredible beauty, charm, and figure, the model also showed her amazing dance moves and stirred the hearts of men around the globe. She is now dating a Mexican businessman German Rosete.

She now has more than 2.2 million followers on Instagram where she regularly posts, and she is currently working as a model and a TV host.

In addition, fitness is her big passion and she has come up with a unique program for ladies over 30. It is based on cardio and a special diet.