5 Hacks to Try If Your Toilet Is Always Clogged

If you’ve had to deal with a clogged toilet, you know it can be an incredibly frustrating experience. And if your toilet is always clogging up, then it can become downright maddening.

But before you call in the professionals and break out the checkbook, there are some DIY hacks that might just do the trick! Here are some of the best hacks to try if your toilet is always clogged. With any luck, one of these tricks will help get things flowing again without having to resort to expensive repairs or replacements.

Causes of Clogged Toilets

Toilet clogs are a relatively common issue, especially in households with large families. But, what are the most common causes of toilet clogs? It’s hard to say because every household is different. But, we can say that most clogs are caused by the following issues:

Too much toilet paper

Foreign objects such as toys or hygiene products

Hard water deposits and rusty pipes

Tree roots invading sewer lines

Sewer line damage from aging or moving earth around it

Collapsed pipe due to improper installation or shifting soil

Professional plumbing issues, often caused by a lack of maintenance

What Can You Do if Your Toilet is Constantly Clogged?

Dealing with a clogged toilet can be annoying, but it’s not impossible! Especially if you have a game plan ahead of time. If your toilet is constantly clogged up, feel free to use the following tips and tricks:

1. Use a Plunger

Using a plunger to unclog your toilet is one of the most common and least expensive methods of dealing with clogs. Simply submerge the plunger in water so it can create an effective seal around the drain and then use forceful yet steady plunging action to dislodge any blockages within the pipe.

2. Boil Water

This method requires boiling about two gallons of water in either a large pot or tea kettle on your stovetop, but it also has surprisingly good results when done correctly. Once boiled, carefully pour the hot water into your toilet bowl from waist height which will help break up any stubborn clogs that are sitting further down in the pipes beneath your bathroom flooring.

3. Clean Out Your P-Trap

A p-trap is located under your sink and works as part of any plumbing system’s natural drainage process by creating space for trapped air and thereby allowing waste to flow freely without being blocked by gravity (as would be experienced if there were no p-trap present). If this component becomes filled with debris or gunk over time, it can cause backflow issues which may lead to a clogged toilet – so, it’s important to remember to periodically clean out your p-trap.

4. Use a Drain Snake

If the above methods fail, then you may want to purchase or borrow a drain snake which is designed specifically for unclogging tough, deep drains such as those in a clogged toilet. Insert the snake into the pipes beneath your bathroom floor and then apply pressure while spinning it around in order to break apart whatever blockages are present within the pipe.

5. Professional Grade Cleaning Products

There are many different types of cleaning products available out there specifically designed for unclogging toilets that can help flush away debris clogging up your drains and pipes as well as eliminate odors from backed-up sewage lines so you won’t have smelly water coming up in your sink or shower. Professional-grade products like these can be quite effective and are usually worth the investment if you find yourself dealing with a recurring clog issue.

No one likes having to deal with a clogged toilet, but fortunately, by utilizing some DIY hacks you can try to get the job done without having to resort to expensive repairs or replacements.

Call a Professional Plumbing Service

Professional plumbing services can help to identify the problem and provide a more permanent solution. Not only do they have the tools and expertise to quickly locate the blockage, such as in the pipes or toilet, but they are also equipped with specialized instruments designed for clearing clogs effectively.

Conclusion

No matter the cause of your toilet’s clogging issue, there are a variety of DIY hacks you can try to get it flowing freely again. From using plungers and boiling water to snaking out blocked pipes or even investing in professional-grade cleaning products, these tips should help make dealing with persistent clogs much easier.

If all else fails though, don’t hesitate to call on the expertise of a professional plumber who will be able to quickly identify the source of any blockages and offer solutions for getting rid of them permanently. With patience and knowledge about how toilets work, you can take control of this pesky problem once and for all!