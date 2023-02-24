Paperboard coasters are small, flat pieces of paperboard material that protect surfaces from water rings and spills caused by glasses and cups. They are typically round or square and are designed to be placed under cups and glasses to absorb moisture and prevent it from reaching the surface below.

Paperboard coasters are often made from recycled paper, which makes them an environmentally-friendly option. They are also disposable, making them a convenient and hygienic choice for businesses serving many beverages.

In addition to their practical benefits, paperboard coasters can also be customized with designs, logos, or branding, making them an effective marketing tool for businesses. They are a cost-effective and versatile option for any event or business that serves beverages, including bars, restaurants, coffee shops, and more.

Reasons to Buy Paperboard Coasters

There are many reasons to buy paperboard coasters, including:

Protecting Surfaces

One of the main reasons why paperboard coasters are commonly used in hospitality establishments is because they protect surfaces. When people place drinks on tables, bars, or other surfaces, the moisture and condensation from the drink can create water rings, stains, or even damage the surface. This can result in expensive repairs or replacement costs for the establishment.

Paperboard coasters provide a barrier between the drink and the surface, preventing moisture from coming into contact with the surface. This helps to protect the surface from water rings and other types of damage and helps to maintain the appearance and cleanliness of the establishment.

Moreover, paperboard coasters are disposable and can be replaced quickly and easily. This ensures that the establishment always uses clean and fresh coasters, which helps prevent the spread of bacteria and other contaminants.

Absorbing Moisture

Paperboard coasters are designed to absorb the moisture, helping to prevent it from getting onto the surface. The porous nature of the paperboard material allows it to absorb water quickly, which helps to keep the surface dry and prevent damage.

Using paperboard coasters, hospitality establishments can keep their tables and bar surfaces clean and dry, reducing the risk of damage from moisture and creating a more pleasant experience for their customers. Additionally, paperboard coasters are disposable, making them a convenient and hygienic option. They can be discarded after each use, reducing the risk of bacteria and other contaminants spreading from one customer to the next.

Promoting Cleanliness

Using paperboard coasters, establishments can ensure that their tables and bar surfaces remain clean and hygienic, reducing the risk of illness and infection. Additionally, paperboard coasters are disposable, meaning they can be easily and quickly replaced after each use, reducing the risk of contamination.

Customization

Another way that paperboard coasters promote cleanliness is through their customizability. Many establishments customize their coasters with their logo or branding, which not only creates a professional look but also helps reinforce cleanliness standards. Customers are more likely to associate clean and well-maintained facilities with the establishment’s branding, which can encourage them to return and recommend the establishment to others.

Cost-Effective

When it comes to cost-effectiveness, paperboard coasters offer multiple advantages. Here are some of how they can be a cost-effective option:

Low cost : Paperboard coasters are generally inexpensive compared to other coaster materials like ceramic, glass, or metal. They are affordable to produce and purchase in bulk, which makes them a cost-effective choice for establishments of all sizes.

: Paperboard coasters are generally inexpensive compared to other coaster materials like ceramic, glass, or metal. They are affordable to produce and purchase in bulk, which makes them a cost-effective choice for establishments of all sizes. Disposable : Paperboard coasters are designed to be disposable after each use, so establishments don’t have to spend time and resources cleaning and sanitizing them. This helps to reduce labor costs and minimize the risk of contamination.

: Paperboard coasters are designed to be disposable after each use, so establishments don’t have to spend time and resources cleaning and sanitizing them. This helps to reduce labor costs and minimize the risk of contamination. Prevents damage: Using paperboard coasters, establishments can avoid damage to their tables and bar surfaces caused by moisture and spills. This can help to save money on repairs or replacements in the long run.

When buying coasters from Filterking, there are a few important things to consider: Here is a detailed breakdown of the factors to consider:

• Material: Coasters are available in various materials, including cork, rubber, silicone, ceramic, stone, and metal. Consider the material based on your preferences, such as durability, functionality, aesthetics, and ease of cleaning.

• Size and Shape: Coasters come in different sizes and shapes, including square, round, and novelty shapes. Consider the size and shape based on the size of your cups or glasses and the available space on your table or surface.

• Absorbency: Coasters come in varying degrees of absorbency, from highly absorbent to non-absorbent. Consider the absorbency based on the type of drinks you serve and the likelihood of spills.

• Surface Protection: Coasters are designed to protect your furniture or surface from water rings and other types of damage. Consider the type of surface you have and the level of protection required.

• Style and Design: Coasters come in various styles and designs, from plain to decorative. Consider the style and design based on your personal preferences and the decor of your home or establishment.

• Brand and Quality: Consider the coasters’ brand and quality based on the manufacturer’s reputation and the materials and construction used. High-quality coasters are more durable, functional, and long-lasting.

• Quantity: Consider the quantity of coasters you need based on your usage and the number of guests you typically entertain.

• Price: Coasters are available at different price points, from budget-friendly to high-end. Consider the price based on your budget and the value you get for your money.

By considering these factors, you can select the right coasters that meet your needs and provide the necessary protection for your furniture or surface while enhancing the aesthetics of your space.

The Best Way to Take Care of Your Paperboard Coasters

Here are some tips on how to take care of paperboard coasters to ensure they last longer and maintain their appearance:

Avoid moisture : Paperboard coasters are not waterproof, and exposure to moisture can cause them to warp or become discolored. Store them in a dry and cool place, away from direct sunlight and humidity.

: Paperboard coasters are not waterproof, and exposure to moisture can cause them to warp or become discolored. Store them in a dry and cool place, away from direct sunlight and humidity. Clean spills immediately : If a spill occurs, clean it up immediately to prevent the liquid from soaking into the coaster. Use a clean and dry cloth to absorb the spill.

: If a spill occurs, clean it up immediately to prevent the liquid from soaking into the coaster. Use a clean and dry cloth to absorb the spill. Don’t stack wet coasters : If they become wet, avoid stacking them on top of each other, as this can cause them to stick together and become damaged.

: If they become wet, avoid stacking them on top of each other, as this can cause them to stick together and become damaged. Handle with care : Paperboard coasters are delicate, and rough handling can cause them to tear or become bent. Handle them with care and avoid throwing or tossing them around.

: Paperboard coasters are delicate, and rough handling can cause them to tear or become bent. Handle them with care and avoid throwing or tossing them around. Replace frequently : Paperboard coasters are affordable but wear out quickly with regular use. Replace them frequently to ensure that they maintain their appearance and functionality.

: Paperboard coasters are affordable but wear out quickly with regular use. Replace them frequently to ensure that they maintain their appearance and functionality. Store them properly: Store the coasters in a dry and clean container or holder to prevent them from being exposed to dust or other particles.

By following these tips, you can take care of paperboard coasters and ensure that they last longer and remain in good condition, which helps to maintain a professional and appealing appearance in your establishment.

Final Remarks

Paperboard coasters are practical, cost-effective, and versatile for any business or individual serving beverages. They offer a range of benefits, including surface protection, moisture absorption, and customization, and can help to promote cleanliness and hygiene.