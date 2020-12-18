How Government Helps EV Charging Businesses in the UK

Recently, people and corporations in the United Kingdom have been paying attention to the EV business so much more. The reason for this is that the UK government had decided to help the eco-business grow with different actions and lawsuits. In this article, you will see how government helps EV charging businesses, like the web link in the UK.

Why the UK Government Want to Help EV Charging Businesses?

Many countries from all over the world have been under the negative effects of climate change. For this reason, governments from different countries have decided to take multiple actions to fight back climate change and air pollution.

As we already know, transportation is one of the main reasons that leads to the greenhouse effect, pollution, and other health-related issues. To cut down the greenhouse emission from transportation activities, people have switched to use more environmentally-friendly products.

Many people embrace the idea of using EV; however, one of the biggest problems with using these eco-friendly vehicles is that there are not enough EV charging stations across the country.

To solve this problem, the UK government has been encouraging and helping both businesses and vehicle users to utilize EV more. How does the UK government provide support to this “green” business? We are going to mention in the next section.

How Government Helps EV Charging Businesses?

1. Funding £12 Million for Battery Technology

One of the biggest problems people have while charging their EV cars is that it can take a long time to finish. Therefore, many busy people will prefer vehicles using petrol over electricity.

Understanding this big obstacle between users and EV cars, the UK government had funded £12 million for battery developing programmes. There are many projects of developing battery technology at the moment, and one special project is to produce batteries that can be fully charged in only six minutes.

2. Planning to Put More EV Charging Stations in Crowded Areas

The government has been planning to put thousands of public EV charging points in many crowded areas and región, such as markets, supermarkets, and tourist attractions. With more charging points spreading across the country, drivers will find it much more convenient using electric cars.

3. Highways England – Investing £9.3 Million to Encourage Businesses Using EV Cars

To encourage more businesses to use electric cars, a government-own company named Highways England also funded £9.3 million to let businesses use EV cars for free before deciding if they want to purchase them.

This action is a big opportunity for businesses to try using electric cars and experience the quality of the cars before committing to use them.

4. Funding £20 Million for Scheme Designed

To increase the number of EV car users, the government also funded over £20 million for schemes designed. Those schemes include tax breaks and a scrappage scheme. Moreover, there will be more green parking spaces, charging points, and websites for EV car selling.

5. Support from the Office for Low Emission Vehicles (Current name is Office for Zero-Emission Vehicles)

Besides the direct actions targeting the EV charging businesses, the government has also taken actions in other ways to convince people to choose low-emission vehicles and encourage the development of the early markets of this type of vehicle.

One of a good steps toward the UK government about fighting climate change is that the Office for Low Emission Vehicles (current name is Office for Zero-Emission Vehicles) was created. This team has been supporting the early markets of ULEV – ultra-low emissions vehicles. Moreover, they are now providing more than £900 million to make the UK the country in the forefront position when it comes to ULEV manufacturing and using.

With all of these contributions, this office aims to boost the country’s economic growth while reducing the risks and negative effects of air pollution and climate change.

6. Setting Clear Visions for the EV Rapid Charging Businesses’s Future

The UK government has committed to helping the EV rapid charging business, and here are their clear visions and ambitions in certain periods:

By 2023, the aims will be at least six open and high-powered charge points at the motorway service areas. The larger sites might have up to ten or twelve charging points.

With these rapid charging points, EV-car users will be able to finish charging their cars three times faster than most of the current charging points. By 2030, the aims will be 2.500 high-powered charging points built all across major A roads and England’s motorways.

By 2035, the aims will be 6.000 high-powered charging points built all across major A roads and England’s motorways. The government expects to end the sales of new vans, diesel cars, and petrol cars in 2035 or sooner if possible.

7. Setting Clear Visions for the Benefits of EV Users

Besides all of these clear visions, the government has been planning to make it easier and more beneficial for EV car users to choose low-emission vehicles. Here are some targeted benefits:

Users can pay for their charging cost with credit cards or debit cards.

Users will be able to find the information of charging points easily.

Support users to know when, where and how they should charge their vehicles.

All the charging points will be available 99% of the time.

Customer care will be available 24/7 to help users solve any technical problems.

The charging points will support all types of EV.

Customers will be aware of the clear charging fees.

In Sum

Climate change is a global problem and it has negatively affected all of us in many spheres of life. For this reason, multiple governments from different countries and regions have taken actions to build their economy in “greenr” ways. Until this point, supporting EV charging business is one of the big steps of the UK government against climate change.

From investing in EV businesses to planning different projects to encourage people to choose electric cars, we can see how the government helps EV charging businesses. With all of these efforts, the EV cars business will witness an even more significant development in the next few years.