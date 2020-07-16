4 Tips for Getting More Free Channels and Better Reception

Nowadays, there are a lot of different providers that offer us a huge number of channels. Sometimes we don’t receive all the programs we are supposed to, and when you are using aerial TV, you may notice that the signal is breaking. Most people think that this happens because of the antenna, but more often than not, there are other things that affect the reception and the number of channels you get.

In this article, we are going to give you some tips on what you should do, and how you should position your antenna, so the signal is better. When you have a strong signal, you are more likely to get a lot of additional channels, and your reception will be perfect.

1. Put a plant nearby

Grounding your device can help you a lot! The first thing of aerial installation is that you should never put any electronic devices nearby because they can easily interrupt the signal, and with that cause issues with your reception.

Remove all the electronic devices, including any TV sticks that you may have plugged in the TV. A lot of people use these sticks to get additional channels or to use a streaming service. These devices will interrupt the signal and you may even notice pixeling.

After you’ve removed the additional devices, you should ground the antenna by putting plants nearby. Both experts and users say that if you put several plants between the TV and the aerial, you will improve the signal a lot.

Another thing you can do is put part of the cable that connects the devices in the soil. However, you should be really careful when you water the plants, and you should never put water on the cable. If possible, put a pot of soil next to the aerial, rest the cable on it, and never water that pot.

2. Put the antenna outside

There are two main types of aerials that you can use – an outdoor one and an indoor device. When it comes to the outdoor antenna, it should be placed on the rooftop of your home, and it should be positioned at the highest point. You should never try to install it on your own, and you should always contact a professional service. When you do some research and learn more about how services can help you, you will see that a professional team will install your device safely, correctly, and promptly.

When it comes to the indoor type, most people think that they should install the device only indoors. However, if you want to get some extra free channels and if you want your signal to get better, then you should try and position the antenna outside. You can put it on the balcony or the outside of the window. Just remember that the rain and wind can damage it, so try to put it under a ledge or directly under the rooftop. You should also move it inside when it is really windy outside and when it is raining.

3. Try with a metal hanger

This is something most people debate about. Some people say that when you put a metal item next to the antenna, it is going to improve the signal, and it is going to allow you to watch more channels.

Others, on the other hand, say that a metal hanger can interrupt the signal even more. If you want to see which people are right, you should try both options.

If you decide to test things out with a metal item next to the aerial, then it is best to do this with an indoor device. Hang the hanger at the bottom of the antenna, and check to see if your reception is getting better. If you notice that there is more white noise or if the pixeling is getting worse, then you should remove the hanger as soon as possible.

In any case, you should remember that most people say that this does not help the reception and that it may even make things worse. If nothing else helps, then you should do this as a last resort, but be really careful not to damage the device itself.

4. Retune

Retuning may help even before you test other things out. We forget about this feature and we do everything else instead of trying the simplest thing first.

Let your TV scan for new channels, and do that automatically. The whole process may take a while, but it should not last for more than 10 to 15 minutes. Try to remember the channels you have right now, and check on your provider’s website if there are any programs you are missing.

After the scan is complete, you should check if any new channels have appeared. You should be aware that when providers add new channels, they may remove some of the old ones, so before doing this, always read about any new changes that the provider is making.

Experts say that you should use the scan option every time you change the position or the location of your antenna. More often than not, we forget that this feature will show the changes we’ve made, and if you don’t rescan, you may not notice that you’ve fixed the issue and that you’ve gotten new channels.

The main thing you should know is that you should experiment. Place the antenna horizontally, check if the reception is better. If it is not, place it vertically and that may improve the signal. Always position the device as high as possible, and if you have a skylight, place it just under it.

You can also try and place the aerial, so it faces the broadcasting tower, and try not to put any barriers between the device and the tower.

Walls can do a lot of damage, and because of that, you should always install the aerial either outside of your home or near the window. Retune after everything you try and you will soon notice a difference. In case none of these things help, it may not be the antenna, but the provider. Call a professional service and ask them to come and help you out.