Gary Drayton Net Worth 2021

The idea of following a map which leads you through magical voyages and jungles to a historical treasure is stuff of legends. However, there are people in this world who have the opportunity of chasing treasures as a day-job. One of these people is Gary Drayton. Drayton is a professional treasure hunter who uses his own unique techniques and modern technology to locate and find mega-treasures.

If you want to know about the life career and net worth of Gary Drayton, read till the end. Let’s find out how many treasures of his own has this hunter got!

About Gary

It may seem a little fantastic to claim that people like Gary exist, but they do. It’s not just a legend or a story, it’s a fact. In fact, Drayton is most famous for the time when he tracked and found pieces of history that are valued over $100,000.

This incredible career has earned him the title of “Metal Detecting Ninja”. Also, not only does he hunt for treasure, he is an author who writes books to help other people learn from his experiences. Even on his Social Media accounts Gary is often seen imparting knowledge about treasure hunting.

Early Life And Family

Gary Drayton was born in the rural town of Grimsby, England, on May 30th, 1961. Through childhood tales and urban legends, Gary was always very curious about treasures. As a playtime routine, young Gary would try finding worthless things like bottles and coins from the yard. Seldom did he find anything useful, but it only fueled his ambitions.

As he grew up, he kept trying new techniques and developing new ways of locating valuables. This obsession brought to him the success that it did. Gary Drayton has a wonderful stable family with his wife Jennifer Gail Sauve and two daughters, Anya and Katya. He tries to keep all of his family as far away from the public eye as possible.

His Career And Major Milestones

While he has now become successful in a very unorthodox field of work, even he planned for a backup. Gary completed a mainstream degree from the well-renowned University of England. After the completion, Gary got straight to work on his passion and started his hunting in South Florida. Even as a rookie, he managed to find extremely valuable things. His first major find was an antique emerald ring which was valued over $500,000 which turned his career around.

As he kept researching and kept being successful, his belief in the field grew and he became more and more ambitious. With great findings came great popularity, which got Gary Drayton a part in History TV 18’s “The Curse of Oak Island”. He became an immediate fan favourite and garnered appreciation from every direction.

A Few Things You Didn’t Know About Gary Drayton

Most celebrities find their biography on Wikipedia, however, Gary Drayton is one of the few who has his life bio on IMDb’s official site.

Most people see tools as tools, but Gary believes his tools are his partners. In an interview he stated that the Mine-lander metal detector is his favourite and many versions of the model are sitting in his home garage.

Net Worth

After years of experience in treasure hunting, Gary Drayton’s personal net worth is over $3 Million USD. However, that’s only an under-estimation because the value of items he keeps with him aren’t included. Also, he’s a popular author and has sold many copies which bring him a steady revenue stream.