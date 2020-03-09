Celebrities

Liam Hemsworth’s Girlfriend Flaunts Her Perfectly Toned Body in a Tiny Black Bikini

by Tracy Finke
by Tracy Finke

Liam Hemsworth is enjoying in Byron Bay with his new girlfriend, Gabriella Brooks. The couple was relaxed as they walked out of the water when the paparazzi spotted them.

Image source: dailymail.co.uk

The 23-year-old model flaunted her incredible physique in a black bandeau bikini top, which she wore with high-cut bottoms. The famous actor showed off his ripped body in an orange boardshorts.

Image source: metro.co.uk

The couple, who went public in January, were surfing after which they returned to the sand. They picked up their towels and went home.

Image source: dailymail.co.uk

The youngest of the Hemsworth brothers finalized his divorce from Miley Cyrus. The new couple was frequently spotted together on the street of LA.

Read Also: Liam Hemsworth’s New Girlfriend Is Stunning

View this post on Instagram

🌸

A post shared by Gabriella Brooks (@gabriella_brooks) on

Liam Hemsworth’s New Girlfriend Is Stunning

Cody Simpson Jokes About Miley’s Pregnancy

Liam Hemsworth Spotted on a Lunch Date

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Solve : *
22 − 2 =


Tracy Finke

@2019 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by DemotiX website team

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy