Floyd Mayweather’s Daughter Stabs Her Fiance’s Lover

Although he is the controversial one in the family, MMA fighter Floyd Mayweather’s daughter Iyanna Mayweather is the actor of the latest troubles, as the 19-year-old was accused of stabbing.

Iyanna Mayweather, 19, was arrested for an assault with a deadly weapon and stabbing of Lapattra Lashai Jacobs, 25, whom she found with her boyfriend, rapper NBA Youngboy, 21.

The incident happened on Saturday at 1:30 AM, and Iyanna was taken to the Harris County jail. Allegedly, she stabbed the victim with two knives while they were arguing over the rapper in the kitchen.

Lapattra’s condition is stable and she is expected to make a full recovery. Iyanna was arrested and she was released on a $30,000 bail and is set to appear at the court today.