Finding the Best Way to get to Your Destination

Traveling can be difficult with all the stresses that tend to accompany it along the way, but the booking of your travels doesn’t have to be. Finding the right method of transportation to the destination can be overwhelming at times, and the many websites available can lead uninformed users down the wrong path to booking their trip.

Websites like 12Go have made the booking process easier by listing all of your options in one place and offering you the ability to organize the results of how you like. Looking to get from Kyiv to Odessa by bus? With websites that specialize in travel bookings like 12Go, the ability to specify what you’re looking for is made easier than ever.

No longer does the booking of your travels have to be the most difficult aspect of your trip. Keep your results organized and your methods as simple as you search. The internet can be an overwhelming hub of information and it’s easy to get lost in the results. With a quality companion to help bring you the results you need, booking your trip can be easy.

Choose your method of transportation

A quality booking platform will allow you to filter your results based on the method of travel that suits you the most. Some people are averse to the idea of traveling by plane, yet many websites will only offer you the plane options first. Having the ability to filter this will save you time when looking for a booking.

Train – Many inter-city travel routes will have a train option to get you to your final destination. Typically, this will be more expensive than a bus or taxi, but you’ll be saving money when compared to the plane option.

Bus – One of the most common options you can find for inter-city travel is by bus. This might be the most middle-ground option you can choose – moderately priced, medium time allocation, quality service, and experience.

Plane – This is the fastest option available for you to get to where you need to be. However, it is also the most expensive option available. Depending on where you’re looking to travel between, it could also be the only option you have.

How to find the best means of transport between two destinations?

Do you want to travel as quickly or as cheaply as possible and you don’t care about which means of transport you use? Do you want to get from point A to point B, and you can’t easily find the most suitable means of transport? Conventional transport comparators only compare flights and you want to broaden your horizon. So you do a manual search, between carpooling, bus carriers and other airline sites, and it takes you a long time!

For example, you want to fly from Paris to Amsterdam. You then search on Skyscanner for flights between the two cities, but the results only propose flights with stopovers or too expensive… You then want to know if you can use the train, but you do not know the name of the Dutch railway companies, nor do you know how to book your ticket…

By using both sites you cannot find the ideal change, because there are too many possibilities. And then, finally, isn’t there a bus or a carpool that would be more efficient?

What matters most to you?

With websites like 12Go, you have the ability to filter the results you receive back based on what is most important to you and your trip. If you’re pressed on time for your travel day, you might want to search for routes and methods of transportation that offer quicker travel times. This might lead to more expensive options, but you’ll get where you need to be quicker.

The same option for filtering can be done based on price. If you’re tight on money, you might want to filter your search to give the cheapest options first. This will allow you to see which routes are affordable and allow you to get to where you need to be for cheap.

When is the best time to go on a cheaper air trip?

If possible, avoid school holidays and be aware of public holidays in the country you are visiting. It is logical that traveling during school holidays has a cost. Also note that during spring break or Christmas holidays, flights are more expensive than the rest of the year. This is the hard law of supply and demand.

Good travel plan: If you travel in Europe for example, you can find incredible offers in February and March. But if you want to travel in the summer, you can even double the price of the ticket. We have already made a trip from Paris to Madrid, Barcelona and Gran Canaria, spending only €150 per person on all flights. Really cheap for 6 flights!

Traveler’s tip: Count on people’s superstitions and give preference to Fridays 13th and other 11th September, dates on which many people are afraid to fly. Airline tickets are then cheaper. Franck’s brother took advantage of this on September 11th to fly from Reunion Island to Paris at a smart price.

Be as flexible as possible with your travel dates. Flexibility is the main key to finding cheap airline tickets. We all have our obligations and some of us can’t choose their day of departure on holiday. However, think twice about it.

Checking the “flexible dates” box can save you tens or even hundreds of euros.

Prefer to fly in the middle of the week rather than at the weekend. We have noticed that flying on Thursdays is often cheaper.

Avoid the month of August, when many Europeans travel.

It is not for nothing that every year our long-distance summer trips often start n the Thursday closest to June 21, because it is the cheapest departure day every year at this time.

Recommendations for a cheap flight without a destination

Regarding this technique mentioned in the article, I recommend first of all Skyscanner which, despite not being able to determine a limited budget, offers everything you need to find a cheap flight whatever the destination! Buying tickets becomes almost child’s play with…

Kayaking works very well, despite the impossibility of determining a starting country, which limits the search a little. For me, Momondo is the least efficient on this technique with the impossibility to fix more than a few countries and cities of departure. So we are very quickly limited! So, I hope you liked this article and that you now have a better idea to find a cheap flight anywhere? Do you know other techniques to find cheap tickets without specific destinations? I’m curious to find out!

Don’t forget to take advantage of this good ticket search time, it’s finally quite nice, isn’t it? Did you know that there are many tips to travel cheaper?