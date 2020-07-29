Jennifer Lawrence Net Worth 2020 – Early Life and Career

Jennifer Lawrence is one of the most popular American actresses who used to be the highest-paid actress in the world in 2015 and 2016. She became famous for her role in ‘The Hunger Games’ film franchise and became recognized as one of Hollywood’s top stars.

Lawrence was also named one of the most influential people in the world by Time magazine and has been ranked as one of the hottest women worldwide. Hence, let’s take a closer look at Jennifer Lawrence’s net worth, early life, and career.

Jennifer Lawrence’s Early Life

Jennifer Shrader Lawrence was born on August 15, 1990, in Louisville, Kentucky. She is the youngest child and has two older brothers. Jennifer graduated from the Kammerer Middle School in Louisville. During her school years, she played softball, field hockey and basketball, and was a cheerleader.

Jennifer wanted to become a doctor when she grew up, but she was very talented in acting at a young age. Hence, she was part of many church and school plays. Consequently, a talent scout discovered her at the age of 14 while she was walking on the streets of New York City with her parents.

So, there was an audition arranged and she started acting in commercials. Then, Lawrence started signing with CESD Talent Agency and moved to Los Angeles to audition for roles.

Jennifer Lawrence’s Film Career

Jennifer’s first television role was in 2006 in ‘Company Town.’ Then, she had some cameo appearances in ‘Monk’ and ‘Medium.’ Her biggest breakthrough happened with her recurring role in the TBS sitcom ‘The Big Engvall Show.’

Consequently, she got a role in ‘Winter’s Bone’, the drama which made her very popular and brought her a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Actress. This led to many new opportunities, such as ‘The Hunger Games’ in 2012, which broke box-office records in its first weekend. Jennifer was then again in the second and third installments of the franchise.

Besides these projects, Jennifer had roles in other big movies, including X’-Men: First Class,’ ‘Silver Linings Playbook,’ ‘Passengers,’ ‘Joy,’ ‘Days of Future Past’ and ‘Apocalypse.’ Last year, she appeared in ‘Red Sparrow’ and again in ‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix.’

Jennifer won an Academy Award for her role in ‘Silver Linings Playbook.’

Jennifer Lawrence Net Worth 2020

Jennifer Lawrence is one of the most successful and highest-paid actresses in Hollywood. It has been estimated that her net worth stands at about $120 million. Her net worth was only $32 million in 2013, $40 million in 2014, and raised to $110 million in 2016.

Most of her fortune comes from her incredibly successful film career. Additionally, she has had plenty of endorsement deals, which only add to her income. Hence, she had endorsement deals with Dior which is worth between $15 and $20 million.

Nevertheless, Jennifer Lawrence doesn’t just splash out. She owns a house in Beverly Hills, which is a French-style mansion. She bought this cozy place for $8.2 million. Her home features a stunning stone and floral courtyard, a swimming pool in the backyard and a Koi pond. The interior of her house has high ceilings, a high-end kitchen, hardwood floors, five bedrooms, six bathrooms and an office.

When it comes to vehicles, Jennifer owns a white Volkswagen EOS convertible and a black, hybrid, Chevrolet Volt, which costs a little bit over $30,000.