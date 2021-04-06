6 Ways How Explainer Videos Can Help Your Business Grow

Explainer videos have become increasingly popular as video marketing tools because they are affordable, effective, and can be used at every stage of the customer journey to reach a wider audience and engage existing customers.

Wondering what makes animated explainer videos so special? Everyone loves to be entertained, and eye-catching animations can help you attract new visitors to your business website, promote your products or services, and drive sales. They are concise and cover a wide range of complex ideas in a tiny package, they tell a good story, and they are just great for visual learners.

If you are considering adding videos to your marketing mix, read here about how animated explainer videos can help you grow your business.

1. Communicate Your Message

Wondering why video is considered the most effective form of content marketing? According to science, the human brain processes visual information almost 60,000 times faster than text. Animated explainer videos usually last 90 seconds or less. They combine amazing imagery, audio explanation, and beautiful music and can help in explaining the most difficult abstract concepts in a simple way and in retaining information better. They stimulate both visual and auditory senses and provide their viewers with more context and more understanding.

Animated explainer videos are based on storytelling to create deeper connections with audiences and persuade them. With catchy colors and pleasing visuals, they are just a treat to watch and provide your audience with a better understanding of how your product or service can solve their current problem. They communicate your brand message clearly and concisely, explaining to viewers what benefits they’ll get when they purchase your product and how it can make their life easier.

2. Increase Brand Awareness

Animated explainer videos allow you to reach wider audiences and display your brand’s unique personality, telling your prospects who you are and why they should trust you to solve their problems and not your competitors. That is especially useful for online businesses when you have little, if any, contact with your customers directly. Explainer videos allow you to make a virtual connection with your customers and build trust that is very important for customer acquisition and retention.

With pro storytelling in explainer videos, you can connect deeply with your customers and prospects, so they won’t forget your name soon. Building brand awareness helps in achieving different business marketing goals and objectives, for example, staying ahead of the competitors and generating more traffic and leads. And adding humor to your animations can show off your brand’s unique personality and make your business even more memorable.

And if you upload explainer videos on different social media platforms like Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, or Twitter, you can increase your exposure and reach more prospects. Animated explainer videos are easily shareable and can even go viral, driving traffic to your website and increasing the number of leads and sales. Just make explainer videos mobile-optimized because more than 92% of consumers prefer to watch and share videos on mobile.

3. Increase Conversion Rates

Most people search online when they want to buy a specific product or find a service. If you tell your brand story in a visually appealing and persuasive way, then your target audience is more likely to convert. You just have to pitch your product well. Explainer videos posted on your homepage and landing pages are great for this purpose. An animated explainer video can liven up any pitch and capture the attention of your website visitors immediately.

No wonder that according to statistics, more than 85% of people make purchases after they have watched an explainer video. That’s because explainer videos clearly identify the problem and show the solution to it, highlighting the benefits of your products and your competitive advantage.

4. Improve Customer Engagement

Today’s consumers prefer video content as they search for products and services online because it saves them time and effort. Besides, research shows that viewers can retain at least 95% of a message when they get it through an animated explainer video and only about 10% when they read a text. As a result, your audience will be more engaged in the video content you deliver to them.

Just imagine that a 90-second explainer video will grab your audience’s attention from the first seconds and will help you build long-term relationships with your customers. If viewers like an explainer video, they are more likely to share it, and it can help you grow your audience. In general, videos are more shareable than articles or infographics.

5. Improve Your SEO Ranking

Search engines love video content, so animated explainer videos are great for improving your website SEO. You will increase your chances to rank higher on Google and other search engines, and that will increase your visibility. That also means that more people will have the opportunity to check your website and see your offering, and since internet users like video content, you will increase your click-through rates and time on site.

Besides, you can also create your YouTube channel and upload your explainer videos there. That will allow you to get more exposure because YouTube is the second largest search engine, and 1 in 4 internet users search it before they buy products or services. But it’s important to include relevant keywords to draw interest to your animated explainer videos.

6. How to Use Animated Explainer Videos

As 82% of internet traffic comes directly from video consumption, animated explainer videos are perfect marketing tools for both B2C and B2B companies. So how can you get the most out of your animated explainer videos? First of all, you need to think about perfect positioning and use them on your homepage, landing pages, in paid Facebook ads, email marketing, add them to your company’s blog, and upload them to social media. And don’t forget to include a clear and visible CTA to give your viewers a good understanding of what they should do next.

Are you ready to create your first animated explainer video and use it in your marketing campaigns to offer more value to your customers?