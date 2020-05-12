4 Essential Marketing Tips for Tech Businesses in 2020

Every business needs to have a solid marketing strategy. However, tech businesses find themselves faced with some unique pressures that necessitate an even more mindful approach.

As such, if you’re running a tech business, then you need to be taking a unique approach to marketing if you want to reach your target market and show your company in the best possible light.

To help, here are 4 essential tips that every tech business needs to remember when it comes to their marketing.

1. Establish a Brand Ethos and Identity

Marketing your business to other people is considerably easier when you are able to clearly define what your brand’s ethos and identity are. Your ethos is like the moral code by which your brand abides. For example, if going green and minimizing your environmental footprint is at the heart of the way you run your business, then it should also be at the heart of your marketing.

Tech businesses are increasingly finding themselves being dragged into complicated societal and moral issues, especially around privacy and data. Having a strong identity and ethos makes it much easier to navigate these choppy waters and avoid an unexpected wave capsizing your entire ship.

One of the easiest and simplest ways to do this is to draw up a corporate code of responsibility, which you can share on your website and distribute to clients and team members. This document will outline the regulations that your firm will abide by and the activities that it will, and won’t, engage in.

Creating this document will signal to potential and existing customers that your company is willing to go the extra mile to ensure that your clients feel comfortable working with it and that their data and information will be safe.

2. Know Your Audience

Tech businesses tend to handle and process much more data than other types of business. This provides them with a unique opportunity to get to know their audiences. You don’t need the vast and expensive data infrastructure of a tech titan like Facebook to be able to make use of data to better understand your audience.

With the right data, you can do some very in-depth profiling of your audience. With a more in-depth understanding of exactly who they are and what they want, you can serve up highly-targeted marketing that is much more likely to resonate effectively with your audience.

Your data will inform every aspect of your marketing strategy, from your target platforms through to your content marketing and sales funnel, so you need to make sure that it is accurate. Constantly seek to earn more than just page views and clicks; find ways to get your leads on the first step in your funnel by asking them to give you their email address and contact information.

Often, the best way to achieve this is to offer them a free resource, which can be sent directly to their inbox, or by asking them to sign up to your newsletter to receive regular updates on your company and its service offering. Once you have their email address, you can start to find out more about them and their habits, so that you can turn them from interested browsers to paying clients.

3. Build a Healthy Email Subscriber List

Email marketing might seem like a somewhat outdated way of doing things now, but it is a marketing technique that still has a great deal to offer. When email marketing is deployed the right way, it remains one of the most effective tools in a modern marketer’s toolkit.

Whether you are sending out marketing materials or a periodical newsletter, having a healthy list of contacts who are likely to be receptive to what you have to say is invaluable. This list can be made up of the data you collect, which is why data is so crucial to digital marketing, particularly in the technology space.

If you aren’t currently sending out a regular newsletter, you should seriously consider whether this is something worth doing for your business. Check this site to find email newsletter templates online to help get you started if this is something that you haven’t done before. Once you start seeing the results from a regular newsletter, you will wonder why you didn’t start sending one out earlier.

Give website users and social media followers regular opportunities to sign up for your newsletter, so that you can add to your subscriber list and get more data on potential customers. You can also use your newsletter and the first stage in a sales funnel and push some readers through to becoming paying customers.

4. Make Sure You Have a Killer Website

Rightly or wrongly, consumers hold tech businesses to a higher standard than most when it comes to their digital infrastructure. All of your digital marketing should point back to your main website. In other words, whenever someone clicks on one of your ads online, they should be taken straight to your website.

If your website appears sloppy and low-effort, then this is the impression that new visitors will have of your business as a whole. You want to create the best first impression possible and immediately establish trust with your audience. A professional website is the best way of doing this.

A professional, cutting-edge website will also boost your company’s SEO and brand awareness, so it is worth investing in. Websites need regular updates and amendments if they are to remain at the top of search engine results pages and a useful resource for your business and its customers, so consider bringing your website maintenance in-house.

While there are many top-quality outsourced website developers and maintenance firms on the market, having your team in-house will mean that they can quickly adapt your site to meet the ever-evolving needs of the SEO market, and make any style or technical adjustments you desire. In the long-term, this approach will also save you money, so it’s worth considering.

Tech businesses are facing stiffer competition than ever before. If you want your business to swim where so many others have sunk, you need to be backed up by a solid marketing strategy.