10 Best Engagement Party Decoration Ideas Of 2020

Marriage is the most special occasion in everyone’s life. It starts with engagement, which is my favorite function because both the bride and groom are free compared to their wedding day. When it’s time to celebrate, there must be a lot of things in your mind to plan your engagement, be it the decoration, guest list, food, and a lot more. But now you don’t have to worry as in this blog we will discuss a few points that can help you come up with decoration ideas and much more.

Planning for engagement comes a long way as you have to start from scratch with the guest list, then decoration ideas, themes, day or night party, and a lot more. Engagement party ideas must be planned in such a way that most of your requirements are met, keeping in mind your budget.

Let’s get into detail and find out some amazing engagement party decoration ideas:

1. Engagement party decoration at home

A wedding is a big function, and it requires a good fortune to spend. Out of so many wedding-related functions such as Mehendi, Haldi, engagement, you can plan one at your home! Yes, this will not only save you a lot of many, but you can decorate it the way you want. You have many options to look for engagement party decorations at home, and the best part is that you can accumulate all of the ideas without giving them a second thought.

2. Decorate the entrance

Home is the coziest idea for engagement décor as you are most comfortable being at home. For a start, decorate your entrance with marigold flowers and beautiful drapes. It will excite the guests more.

3. Stylish furniture

Since you are planning your home engagement, you can use all of your home furniture or rent them for some days. Try buying some stylish sofa with fancy chairs and covers to get the best photographs captured.

4. Wall decorations

You can hide the walls of your home and make them look completely different by covering it with all drapes. You can find beautiful fabrics which are perfect for drapes.

5. Garden engagement décor

Gardens are the best place to plan out your engagement. It gives the perfect shot, perfect capture, attire, and everything because of the beautiful natural backdrop. The garden engagement party will work best when the weather is in your favor. A large dining table with beautiful crockery and table cloth will be a great option with an open dance floor under the natural sunlight. The lush greenery will automatically set the stage to the next level with some breath-taking photographs.

6. Themed engagement party decoration

Think out of the box this time for your big day. Getting heavily dressed is the most common thing in most of the functions. This time you can plan something unique by giving a theme party decoration to everyone. For example, you can decide on a specific color code with all the dresses, pottery, decorations, and flowers of the pre-decided color.

To go on a different note, how about a theme with all silver? This might sound wage initially, but trust it will look the best. You can choose everything silver, starting with sterling silver jewelry from indianshelf.in. Ask your guests to wear junk jewelry and match their outfits accordingly.

7. Hashtags are the trends.

These days Instagram taglines have made every one of us crazy to add hashtags in every single post. Now you must also think of your engagement party decoration based on hashtags. You can start making a beautiful neon color highlighted logo with the bride and the groom’s names. Add some amazing hashtag quotes which are trendy as well as attractive. You can also make an abbreviation with the names of the bride and the groom and let it become famous on social media.

8. Floral engagement décor

Florals can never go out of fashion. They are always on the hit list when it comes to decoration planning for a big event. Orchets look great if you want a natural and lively backdrop for the stage. A multi-color flower set is also a great option to give a pastel look to the party. A lush white garland around the edge of the roof will be mesmerizing.

A unique yet beautiful style is going for non-traditional flowers. They are a little expensive, but you can choose to buy a few of them and keep them in the selected areas to create a different aroma all around the area.

9. Photo booths

Photo booths are the best place for the guests as they can finally get a perfect backdrop to showcase their beautiful attires and cherish them forever. Make yourself look chic with an amazing photo background. How about a disco theme balled photo background or some fake yet lip-smacking candies. You can also go for a vintage style photo booth to make it look old yet wonderful.

10. Dance your heart out

Engagement is the function where you are most comfortable as compared to the wedding day. Dance is one of those things which allow you to be yourself on your big day. You can make a guest list along with their dance numbers so that no one is left from grooving their steps on the dance floor. You can make it fun by adding a storyline such as how you met your partner or how your time was with your family.

All the ideas are famous trends in the year 2020 and can make your otherwise boring engagement one of the most cherished memory forever. Add some magic with these ideas and let them become live to set your party on fire.