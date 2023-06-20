5 Employee Engagement Mistakes To Avoid In 2023

Employee engagement is the top agenda for every company in 2023. They develop new and innovative ways to engage employees and maintain a healthy work environment. With an engaged and enthusiastic workforce, the company would grow.

However, in trying to do this, it is essential to know the right things to do. If you keep implementing outdated and erroneous practices, you will not get the results you expect. Employee Engagement Mistakes can genuinely harm your employees and their morale. So, you must know what to do and which pitfalls to avoid.

Here are 5 employee engagement mistakes that you should avoid in 2023:

Ignoring Generational Gap

Nowadays, every office comprises people from at least two to three generations. Usually, people in high positions are people of age and experience, so they might need help mingling with the new crowd.

Customizing your employee engagement strategy is the key. A system that would work with a 40-year-old manager might not suit a young face who just joined the company. If the more youthful generation feels undervalued and undermined by the older generation at your place, they will never venture for any new ideas and will slowly lose motivation.

You need to give them a space to express themselves. Use tactics that are much more suited to the younger minds. This is where employee engagement software Blink empowers employees by giving them a voice.

Do Not Use Intimidation

Threats do not work. You cannot intimidate someone into being an engaged and loyal employee of your company. So, do not even try. This will make your employee retention rate go down like an avalanche.

Mostly, people who use threats are trying to mask their insecurities. This ends up harming the whole company. This will portray your company as an authoritarian entity. The whole “tough love” thing has been outdated for a long time.

People make mistakes; it is not the end of the world. Without making mistakes, one cannot learn. Try to support your employees and create a safe space to learn and grow. Please allow them to venture out of their comfort zones and take risks. That is how your company will reach the heights of success.

Avoid Micromanaging

If you are micromanaging everything, that is a big red flag. This will not bore the fruits you expect. Hovering like a helicopter over your employee’s heads would only end up intimidating them and making them nervous. It will result in more mistakes, and it will lead to a lack of motivation and engagement on the employee’s side.

You have to let them fly independently, even if they make mistakes. If you continue watching their every move, they will become your puppet rather than a productive and creative team member. Try to recognize the strengths and weaknesses of your employees and assign them projects they can handle with their understanding. This will boost the confidence of your employees and will create a dedicated workforce.

Not Accepting Feedback

It would help if you listened to what your employees say to know what they want. Otherwise, how will you improve? No one is above criticism. Everything cannot be perfect, even if you think they are. Sweeping everything under the rug creates more significant issues in the long run.

So, have dedicated anonymous surveys and 360-degree feedback systems in place. This way, you can reduce the fear of bias and judgment in your employees, and they can be as open and honest as they want. With them putting forth their fair criticism, this system works, and you will return to square one.

Once you start incorporating the suggestions, you will slowly begin to see the changes in your employees. They will feel respected and heard, which will go a long way in building workplace engagement.

Having A Half-Hearted Onboarding

The onboarding process is the most important stepping stone to ensure your employees stay engaged. If you make the onboarding only oriented around paperwork or spent less time on the new joiner, it will make them feel overwhelmed and confused. You cannot build an environment of enthusiasm based on this.

Leave the paperwork for onboarding software. Take time to acclimate the new employee to your company culture. Show them around, and ensure they mingle well with their colleagues. Assigning a mentor for the first few weeks helps significantly in this area. This way, you can have them for a much longer time, and you can build a team of strong and dedicated employees.

So, did you find what you were looking for? Leave a comment down below. Let us know if avoiding these pitfalls helped boost your engagement more.