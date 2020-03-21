Emma Stone Postpones Wedding amidst Coronavirus Outbreak

Hollywood actress Emma Stone, 31, and her fiance and director Dace McCary, 34, decided to cancel their planned wedding because of the pandemic caused by COVID-19.

The pair are not infected and are completely safe. However, their big day had to be postponed for some other time. Sources confirm they have not yet settled on a new date.

Stone and McCary listened to their doctor’s warning and put the wedding ceremony on hold. Considering the recommended hiatus on large gatherings since it is the only way to limit the virus from spreading any further, the media and fans believe they have made the right decision.

The pair met in 2016 at the set of “Saturday Night Live”, directed by none other than McCary. They first appeared publicly as a couple at a formal event in January of 2019. On December 5, 2019, McCary posted a photo of the them in which Emma’s engagement ring was in focus.

The happy couple will sadly have to wait a bit longer to crown their love for each other with marriage. At least they will have more time to plan everything!