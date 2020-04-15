Net Worth

Donatella Versace Net Worth 2020 – Famous Fashion Designer

by Elsa Stringer
by Elsa Stringer

Donatella Versace is the fashion designer and the leader of the popular fashion label Versace. After Gianni Versace passed away, Donatella took over the company and extended its reach outside Europe. Versace is one of the most prestigious brands and you must be wondering what Donatella Versace’s net worth is.

Early Life

Donatella was born on May 2nd, 1955 in Italy and her parents were Antonio and Francesca Versace. Her father was a personal financial advisor and her mother was a dressmaker. After finishing high school, Donatella went to the University of Florence to pursue a degree in languages – she wanted to be a school teacher.

source:celebsnetworthtoday.com

Meanwhile, her brother Gianni was establishing a fashion shop in Milan and she agreed to help him. The two worked closely together and created an empire. She married Paul Beck in 1983 and the couple has two kids but they divorced in 2000 after 17 years of marriage. Donatella went on to marry Manuel Dallori in 2004 but they got divorced in 2005.

source:celebsnetworthtoday.com

Career

She and her brother built a career together and after he died she inherited the company. She launched her own fashion design through various shows in France and Italy, but Donatella was the one to expand the reach of the company to the UK and the US.

source:celebsnetworthtoday.com

Other than fashion design, Donatella has invested in resorts and luxury hotels through her company and she also acted in several fashion-related Hollywood movies.

Awards

Donatella Versace was a key figure of expanding her brand and she has won many accolades for her work. She received the Fashion Group International Award in 2008. Moreover, she was the Glamour Woman of the Year in 2010 and she got the Fashion Designer Award in 2012 and 2016 given by Glamour magazine.

source: zimbio.com

Donatella Versace Net Worth

The moment you have been waiting for. Donatella Versace’s net worth is a whopping $200 million. The Versace Company’s stakes are divided between Donatella, her daughter Allegra and her brother Santo Versace.

source: celebsnetworthtoday.com

The value of the company is $1.7 billion. Donatella has earned her net worth through the stakes of the company but also as the Vice President of Versace.

Harvey Weinstein Net Worth 2020 – Early life, Career and...

David Caruso Net Worth 2020 – The Iconic Horatio Caine

Sasha Alexander Net Worth 2020 – Personal Life and Career

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Solve : *
8 + 21 =


Elsa Stringer

@2019 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by DemotiX website team

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy