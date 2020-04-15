Donatella Versace is the fashion designer and the leader of the popular fashion label Versace. After Gianni Versace passed away, Donatella took over the company and extended its reach outside Europe. Versace is one of the most prestigious brands and you must be wondering what Donatella Versace’s net worth is.

Early Life

Donatella was born on May 2nd, 1955 in Italy and her parents were Antonio and Francesca Versace. Her father was a personal financial advisor and her mother was a dressmaker. After finishing high school, Donatella went to the University of Florence to pursue a degree in languages – she wanted to be a school teacher.

Meanwhile, her brother Gianni was establishing a fashion shop in Milan and she agreed to help him. The two worked closely together and created an empire. She married Paul Beck in 1983 and the couple has two kids but they divorced in 2000 after 17 years of marriage. Donatella went on to marry Manuel Dallori in 2004 but they got divorced in 2005.

Career

She and her brother built a career together and after he died she inherited the company. She launched her own fashion design through various shows in France and Italy, but Donatella was the one to expand the reach of the company to the UK and the US.

Other than fashion design, Donatella has invested in resorts and luxury hotels through her company and she also acted in several fashion-related Hollywood movies.

Awards

Donatella Versace was a key figure of expanding her brand and she has won many accolades for her work. She received the Fashion Group International Award in 2008. Moreover, she was the Glamour Woman of the Year in 2010 and she got the Fashion Designer Award in 2012 and 2016 given by Glamour magazine.

Donatella Versace Net Worth

The moment you have been waiting for. Donatella Versace’s net worth is a whopping $200 million. The Versace Company’s stakes are divided between Donatella, her daughter Allegra and her brother Santo Versace.

The value of the company is $1.7 billion. Donatella has earned her net worth through the stakes of the company but also as the Vice President of Versace.