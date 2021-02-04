4 Things To Know When Traveling To Munich For The First Time (After The Pandemic)

When asked, the majority of people say that Berlin is on their list of cities they would love to visit in their lifetime. While Berlin is oftentimes called Munich’s big brother, people tend to think that they should go to Munich as the final destination of their trip, or that they should focus on Berlin only, because of its popularity and fame. Still, Munich is known as the city with a soul. And that’s for a good reason.

The capital of Bavaria is a fantastic blend of traditional and modern events, offering amazing amenities for every person’s taste and lifestyle. Not only is it famous for its Oktoberfest celebration, but it is also a town rich with history, arts, and educational institutions. Still, if you are like the majority of people, you’ve probably heard about it as the house of Oktoberfest, and you don’t know anything about the city’s fantastic opportunities for exploring nature, having fun with the locals or tasting their amazing cuisine. When traveling to Munich, you can choose to travel by plane or by bus, since there are great deals on bcs-bus.com.

What is so special about this city?

Out of all the cities in the world, why would you want to visit this one? There are numerous reasons. Let’s start with the things that everyone has heard of – signature beers! Munich is a heavenly place for all the beer lovers. It is a home to several breweries, that also have gorgeous gardens and amazing outdoors. It’s famous for the biggest beer garden in the world, which can host several thousands of customers in the outdoor setting. When combined with fantastic food, these breweries and their gardens are the best place to spend your warm nights in the summer.

The world-known attraction, the one and only – Oktoberfest is a stunning way to celebrate life, with lots of music, food and again – great beers. This festival is maybe the first thing that comes to people’s minds when someone mentions Germany. Lovely, corpulent ladies with braids and big beer mugs, wearing traditional peasant costumes are what you’re probably imagining right now. And we can’t say you are wrong! However, this event is a lot more than just that. It is a mecca of fun, laughter and great tastes. People from around the globe come back every year to attend the festival, enjoy food, music and the drinks.

Despite the pandemic, in 2021 this festival will begin on September 18, and will end on October 3. This means that you can finally attend your favorite event! Still, if you travel to Munich, do a little research and you’ll be amazed by how many other festivals are equally, if not more fun and entertaining! Whether the food or the music festivals, you can go to at least two more and indulge in the great atmosphere.

If you are a fan of breathtaking nature and beautiful art, then Munich is the city for you. There are two astonishing castles – the Residenz and the Nymphenburg Palace. These two will take you back to the 14th century, in the era of fairy tales and ghosts, while in 2021 you can enjoy unparalleled artwork and amazing music competitions. After you visit these two, you can continue and explore all the castles near Munich, which will allow you to enjoy all the architectural and historical beauty of the region.

Don’t forget the museums! If you’re a fan of art, you should visit both the castles and the museums. The only problem is – you would need a whole vacation only for that! There are somewhere around 80 museums in this city! This surprising number is the reason why people choose this city over others. You can find whatever your heart desires from modern art to ancient art, and you can even find museums that are unique and kind of weird – such as the museum of the potato. Some of the must-see museums are Glyptothek, the museum of Egyptian art and Brandhorst.

What can you expect, apart from fantastic amenities?

This will maybe come as a surprise, but German people are pretty direct, so don’t think they are being rude – they are just being honest! This means that they will not try to make things better than they are, while they are certainly great hosts and entertainers. However, if you speak German, once again – don’t get surprised if your communication with the locals doesn’t go as smoothly as you thought it would. That’s because their dialect is tough for foreigners, even some of the natives! Luckily, you can always ask for an explanation, since they are proven to be friendly and helpful. Another thing to know is that you won’t need a car in this city. Every place you want to visit can easily be accessed by foot, via fantastic public transportation or rented bikes. Also, if you come to Munich, prepare for a cheat day every day! This city is an epitome of carbohydrates. Don’t miss out on all of their traditional foods such as pretzels and other baked goods.

Can we travel to Munich in 2021?

The pandemic, however, has changed the way we look at the world, the way we function and spend our time. Still, the restrictions on traveling didn’t prevent us from planning and dreaming about the world’s most beautiful destinations. If you’re a first time visitor, you need to know that this city is a gem of the Bavarian area.

This means that before you visit Munchen, you should sit down, do your research and make a list of all the things you’d love to visit. It would be disappointing if you missed something worth visiting! But this is exactly the reason why you should pick the right time to leave your country. There are some things you need to keep in mind such as – you should contact the German embassy to find out about the latest travel information.

By Munich’s official website, since January 2021, all unnecessary travel should be avoided if possible. Bars and restaurants in this city only work with take away orders, with retail trade closed. Masks and safety distance are compulsory. Luckily, the situation with the pandemic changes every day, so we hope you’ll be able to visit this magnificent city very soon!