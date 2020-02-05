Donald Trump Will be Acquitted Today on Both Charges

FORBES – 02/05/2020: Donald Trump will be acquitted. This fact is now crystal clear. Republicans control the Senate, and they will vote to acquit him. The charges of obstruction and abuse of power will be dropped, and that will be the end of the impeachment process.



The final verdict will be known today at 4 pm. Senate will be deciding whether Donald Trump should be impeached on the two charges we mentioned above. The way things stand now, the chances are slim that there will be the impeachment of the POTUS.

For this to happen, two-thirds of the Senate would have to vote in favor of impeachment. This means 67 out of 100 Senators would have to vote yes for impeachment. It’s unlikely this will happen as Republicans have the majority with 53 seats. All of them will vote against impeachment. Furthermore, it’s expected for some members of the Democrat lobby to vote pro-Trump.

It was during this week that the Senators gave their final statements. The decision to acquit Trump is expected. But, not all Republicans are one-hundred percent on President’s side. Some GOP Senators condemn Trump’s actions, stating that there was wrongdoing on his behalf. But, they also think that what he did was not enough to remove him from the Oval Office.

It remains interesting to see which Democrat Senators are going to vote for Trump. The one expected to do so certainly is Senator Joe Manchin. The reason is that his home state, West Virginia, voted for Trump during the 2016 elections. He’s under pressure as 68.5% of his voters were pro-Trump four years ago.

Today, finally, after months of impeachment stories and weeks of trial, it’s all coming to an end. Trump will be acquitted of charges that he blackmailed Ukraine to investigate his adversary in the upcoming elections Joe Biden and that he obstructed Congress when voices were raised into investigation these claims.

The future looks bright for Donald Trump, after all.

Source: forbes.com