NBC NEWS – 05/25/2020: Donald Trump tired and ended the testing of antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine as a cure for coronavirus. He’s been taking this medicine for two weeks. Prior to consuming it himself, POTUS promoted hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for COVID-19.



Trump took this medicine despite claims by some doctors that it could cause more harm than good. During one of his latest interviews, while talking about coronavirus treatment with hydroxychloroquine, Mr. Trump said: “Finished, just finished. And by the way, I’m still here.”

According to the Food and Drug Administration, this medicine could cause heart issues with patients rather than help with treating coronavirus. They state that people should only use this drug if administrated by doctors in a hospital. Despite this, POTUS was vocal about hydroxychloroquine and continued endorsing it as a coronavirus cure.

At the moment, there’s no cure or vaccine for COVID-19, and hydroxychloroquine that is used to treat patients with malaria or lupus, shouldn’t be used without a doctor’s supervision. Trump is deaf to these claims and talks in great words about it.

Talking about hydroxychloroquine, Donald Trump said: “Well, I’ve heard tremendous reports about it. Frankly, I’ve heard tremendous reports. Many people think it saved their lives. Doctors come out with reports. You had a study in France; you had a study in Italy that were incredible studies.”

According to POTUS, he only took it after two White House employees were tested positive for coronavirus. Trump said: “I believe in it enough that I took a program because I had two people in the White House that tested positive. I figured maybe it’s a good thing to take a program.”

Trump broke the news that he’s using hydroxychloroquine to the reporters last week, stating that he took it: “Because I think it’s good. I’ve heard a lot of good stories.”

Source: nbcnews.com