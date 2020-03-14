Donald Trump Steps Up His Game, And it Was About Time

CNN – 03/15/2020: These days Donald Trump spends his time at press conferences. He must do so to make up for the blunders he made on Wednesday. The latest of his addressing happened at the White House Garden on Friday, and it was a step forward from what he did earlier in the week.



For once, Mr. President was realistic, and some of his policies for future dealing with coronavirus were finally up to date with what’s going on in the country. Now, POTUS looks like someone who grasps the situation and will respond adequately. At least we hope so.

Trump’s latest policies are something all of us can get behind. President declared a national emergency and approved an additional $50 billion that will be used to counter coronavirus. Mr. Trump also announced that his administration would make contracts with private laboratories in order to produce a sufficient number of coronavirus tests. These tests should be available to everyone in the US and not only financially. According to Trump, the US citizens will be able to buy one of these at Walgreens, Walmart, and CVS.

The new tests will be more efficient than what we have today. According to doctor Deborah Birx, who is a member of Mike Pence’s coronavirus task force, the new version of the COVID-19 test will give results in less than 24 hours. Previously the time needed was a couple of days.

All of this is an improvement compared to what we had only a few days ago. New tests will bring more accurate numbers in the number of people infected in the US. So far, the testing was sub-par to what happens in the rest of the world. For example, in the US, there were barely more than 16,000 people tested for coronavirus. South Korea tested more than 250,000. This Asian country has the capability to test up to 15,000 people daily.

This is the goal the US will strive to in order to stop the coronavirus pandemic.

Source: cnn.com