CNN – 03/22/2020: It would seem that the global pandemic of coronavirus could bring together even the biggest of enemies. North Korea released a statement that claims that its leader Kim Jong Un received a letter from Donald Trump. According to sources from N.K., in this letter, POTUS offered Kim all help needed to fight the coronavirus outbreak.



Kim Jong Un’s younger sister, Kim Yo Jong, who is also the first vice director for the department of WPK Central Committee released parts of the letter which claims that Trump: “Explained his plan to propel the relations between the two countries of the DPRK and the U.S. and expressed his intent to render cooperation in the anti-epidemic work, saying that he was impressed by the efforts made by the Chairman to defend his people from the serious threat of the epidemic.”

Yo Jong praised Donald Trump for his decision to offer help to North Korea in these difficult times, which could help both countries overcome the crisis and help create a friendly relationship in the future.

Talking to KCNA, Yo Jong Stated: “We regard it as a good judgment and proper action for the U.S. president to make efforts to keep the good relations he had with our Chairman by sending a personal letter again at a time as now when big difficulties and challenges lie in the way of developing the bilateral relations and think that this should be highly estimated.”

Good relations between all of the world powers are needed to fight this crisis better. No country is safe from coronavirus, which by now should be evident. During the previous week, the number of those infected doubled, and now there’s the same number of those who do not survive the infection.

Across the globe, there are more than three hundred thousand infected, while almost thirteen thousand already died. In the U.S., there are 323 reported deaths.

Source: cnn.com