Donald Trump Prepared to Shock The World With His Memoirs

Donald Trump is ready to make waves once again. This time around, the idea is to write a book. We all know that the 45th US President is a dramatic person, so it’s no wonder he’s calling his next piece the book of all books.

But, Trump didn’t make too many friends during his tenure as the president of the United States, so publishing his book won’t be an easy feat. While the idea of memoirs is still fresh major publishing houses are likely to decline a chance to publish his piece. The general opinion is that by doing this they risk “a staff uprising” because it would be “too hard to get a book that was factually accurate”.

If you’re wondering why the situation is like this, worry not, the answer is apparent and more than obvious: you can’t trust Trump. According to Washington Post, Donald was on quite a streak of false and misleading statements during his four-year stay at the White House. If you’d believe us the number is precisely 30,537.

Who knows what kind of information would we receive from Trump’s book if it ever gets published. It is not a strange thing for a president to work on his memoirs once he or she is out of the office. Trump’s book could attract a lot of attention, as there are already pieces such as fear or Rage that have proven to be rather popular.

While the book is still in the works, the real estate mogul claims that once it’s finished it’s going to turn a lot of heads. Talking about it, the 75-year old New York native said: “I turned down two book deals, from the most unlikely of publishers. I do not want a deal right now. I’m writing like crazy anyway, however, and when the time comes, you’ll see the book of all books.”

One of the reasons why Trump has massive expectations out of this book is because his vice president got a lucrative book deal. Mike Pence has a deal in place with Simon & Schuster worth seven figures. The company got into a little internal trouble due to some of its members complaining about bigotry involved with the incoming piece.

While Trump is expecting big things, considering his life attitude, things might be a bit harder for him than he’s used to. Some of the main publishers on the US soil such as Hachette, Harper Collins, and Macmillan are wondering how many facts could they pull from Trump. One source close to publishers claims: “It would be too hard to get a book that was factually accurate, actually. That would be the problem. If he can’t even admit that he lost the election, then how do you publish that?”

Furthermore, Donald Trump is no longer on the same page as most big publishers. He had big promises towards some of them before him becoming President, that he didn’t honor. Because of this, most of them would be reluctant to offer him a deal, which almost makes his claim to have two offers already on the table almost false.

What will remain of Trump’s book remains to be seen, but he remains confident in his ability to push a product and be worthy of an investment. Talking about what lies ahead of him, he said: “Two of the biggest and most prestigious publishing houses have made very substantial offers which I have rejected. That doesn’t mean I won’t accept them sometime in the future, as I have started writing the book. If my book will be the biggest of them all, and with 39 books written or being written about me, does anybody really believe that they are above making a lot of money? Some of the biggest sleezebags on earth run these companies.”

This sounds like the Trump we all came to know and not so much to love. Whatever happens with his book, we can expect a lot of juicy statements preceding it.