Donald And Melania Encouraged to Leave White House By Netizens!

ECONOTIMES – 03/20/2020: Melania Trump made an announcement instead of her husband, Donald Trump, regarding coronavirus outbreak. She wasn’t the one to talk about this matter in previous weeks, but things now changed drastically. FLOTUS published a one-minute clip to all of her followers.



Melania addressed the public and talked about the measures that all of us need to take in order to deal with coronavirus in the best possible way. The aim is to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The First Lady had the following to say: “Our children will return to school, people will return to work, we will gather at the places of worship, concerts and sporting events again. I urge you to stay connected to family and loved ones through the video chats, phone calls, and social media and other safety technologies.”

Melania advised citizens to follow the guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control and Preventions. But, as it’s usually the case, the First Lady was both praised and criticized by netizens. While her supporters praised her efforts, the critics suggested that she and Donald should leave the White House in short notice.

One of the angriest comments goes like this: “It would #BeBest if y’all packed your [expletive] up and moved out to make room for a real president who wouldn’t have ignored warnings and called the global pandemic a Democrat hoax and flu. #TrumpVirus2020.”

It would just #BeBest if y'all packed your shit up and moved out to make room for a real president who wouldn't have ignored warnings and called the global pandemic a Democrat hoax and flu. #TrumpVirus2020 — Lesley Abravanel🆘 (@lesleyabravanel) March 19, 2020

But there were those who have a high opinion of the First Lady such as Twitter user @Lrihendry who wrote: “We love our first lady! Our first lady has fled a communist country, came to the US as an immigrant, became an American citizen, and now is our first lady – she speaks five languages and exhibits grace on the world stage! She is the epitome of the American dream.”

Source: econotimes.com