How To Convert Your Video Files Without Losing Quality -2021?

If you are a content creator, you must know how important it is to research and have the patience to create the best videos. Sometimes making a recording does not seem as challenging as editing it. It takes a lot of effort to edit and compress it to the size you can upload and store easily. If you do not convert it, it will hold a considerable space on your PC or other devices.

Some people find it easy to delete their old favorite recordings to adjust the new ones but let us tell you, this is a temporary solution for your problem. Instead of deleting your memorable recordings, you can convert them into smaller sizes by compressing them. In this way, you can effortlessly add the new films without removing the old ones. But do you have any idea how you can convert these files?

In this article, we will be sharing our knowledge on how you can convert your video files without losing their quality. It will help you in uploading the recordings to various sites handily. Another benefit of compressing these files is that it consumes less data than bigger files and makes the over procedure much faster.

What Do You Mean By Video Compression?

In simpler terms, video compression is the process of decreasing the file’s size with the help of encoding. The recording size is influenced by various parameters such as codec, video format, bit rate, and so on. These files consume less space in your devices than the original ones, and therefore, they can be comfortably transferred from one device to another.

There are various tools available in the market that can help you with this process. One of the best among all the converters is Wondershare’s UniConverter. It contains multiple useful features such as Video conversion, Audio conversion, Color correction, Image converter, Screen recorder, Basic video editor, file transfer, etc.

It can support above 1000 formats such as WMV, MP4, FLV, MKV, MPG, AVI, 3GP, etc. If you want to enjoy all these benefits and features, you can click it here https://videoconverter.wondershare.com/.

What Is The Importance Of Video Size?

Since the past few years, the quality of the recording files has been improved drastically. Nowadays, high-resolution, 4k, and HD files have become standard. No doubt that people enjoy watching HD content, but there come various challenges in creating such recordings. The size of the file has increased, and it has become difficult for people to send their recording to their friends or family or even upload it to another site.

Bigger file sizes consume a lot of space in your devices, and at times, there is no space to store the new videos. Large recording files take much longer to get uploaded. For example, a 1GB recording file uploads at the rate of 500 KB/s to another site, which means that it will take you around 35 minutes to get this task done. This is why file size plays a preeminent role while transferring or uploading your content.

4 Steps To Compress A Video File

Let us see some steps that can help you in video compression on your Windows or Mac without losing the picture quality of your recording.

The first step involves opening the tool on your Windows or Mac. Once the tool gets opened, choose the video compression section by clicking on it. By clicking on the + sign displayed on your screen, you have to add the video file that you are looking forward to compressing. Now, you have to click on the setting icon. This will help you in checking all the details of your recording via a popup window. To compress the file size, you need to move the progress bar in the center of the screen. The best part of this tool is that it gives you a preview of the compressed recording for up to 20 seconds, which is excellent to check the quality of the compressed file. Finally, if you are satisfied after previewing the converted recording, click on the compress button, and with this, your compression process gets completed.

Advantages Of Compressing Videos

There are various benefits of video compression. Let us check these advantages one by one.

Helps in conserving the storage space:

The truth is that uncompressed recordings are incredibly huge – which is why you don’t regularly experience them. For instance, an uncompressed 1080p HD video at 30 frames each second can take up around 13GB each moment.

Due to the enormous record size, putting away uncompressed video documents is a test. Then again, when compacted, a similar video will take up a negligible portion of the size, making it simpler to store and permitting you to ration extra storage space.

Makes file transfer easier:

Assume you have gotten a video from your employer and presently need to spread it among your associates. However, the video required practically 30 minutes to download as it’s an important document. In this case, you can pack or compress the video by utilizing various tools available online. When you follow this progression, you can move the video in almost no time.

There is no loss of data:

Many people believe that by compressing their recordings, they will lose data, which is not valid. Compression only helps decrease the file size and does not affect your data or information stored in it. Therefore, one should not worry about losing the data while compressing their recordings.

To Sum Up

Nowadays, content creators require a lot of editing before finally uploading their recordings on the websites. One of the essential elements of their editing process includes decreasing the file size without losing the quality. Compressing the videos helps conserve the storage space and helps to transfer files at a much faster rate.