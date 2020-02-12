Did Donald Married Melania For Her Resemblance To Carla Bruni?

ECONO TIMES – 02/12/2020: Donald Trump was quite a playboy back in time. You can tell this from his three marriages and numerous affairs. But, some women were out of reach even for a billionaire such as Trump. Internet users often point out that the one reason why Donald married Melania Trump was that she looks like one woman the current POTUS was captivated by.



According to magazine politicalflare.com, in the past, Donald Trump was in love with Italian supermodel Carla Bruni-Sarkozy. Since this information became public, netizens started to compare the two women, Melania and Carla. The resemblance is more than evident. But, as it’s usually the case, Internet users went a step further. Not only, that they compare them, but they claim Donald made Melania undergo plastic surgeries to look more like Carla Bruni.

Carla Bruni-Sarkozy was a successful supermodel and featured on many fashion shows across Europe. She also dated high profile personas such as Mick Jagger. Eventually, she married Nicolas Sarkozy, who managed to become the President of France. According to stories from the nineties, there was something between Carla and Donald back when Trump was married to Marla Maples.

The stories circled that there was an affair between them, and even that Trump is the reason she broke up with Jagger. Bruni always denied these claims, but the reporters continued writing about it nonetheless.

During Donald Trump’s life, many biographies about it were written. Every one of them has a section dedicated to Carla Bruni-Sarkozy. In the end, it turned out that there was nothing more than a publicity stunt. Trump admitted that there was never anything between them. According to sources, the reason is that Bruni was not interested in Trump.

Trump felt hurt by her refusal to date him. So, when she became single, he started spreading rumors that they are together. Bruni was not satisfied with this, and she even attacked Donald for lying. Besides, she always denied all and any allegations on this subject.

Source: econotimes.com