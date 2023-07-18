Delicious Meatballs with Rice Recipes

Are you a fan of meatballs? Then get ready to tantalize your taste buds with these delectable meatballs with rice recipes! Whether you’re hosting a dinner party or simply craving a comforting meal, meatballs with rice are the perfect choice. This classic dish combines juicy meatballs with fluffy rice, creating a harmonious blend of flavors and textures.

Ingredients

1 pound ground beef

1/2 cup breadcrumbs

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley

1/4 cup finely chopped onions

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 large egg, beaten

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1/4 teaspoon dried oregano

1/4 teaspoon dried basil

1/4 teaspoon paprika

1 cup cooked white rice

2 cups marinara sauce

1/4 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

Instructions

Step 1

In a large bowl, combine the ground beef, breadcrumbs, Parmesan cheese, parsley, onions, garlic, beaten egg, salt, black pepper, dried oregano, dried basil, and paprika. Mix everything together until well combined.

Step 2

Take a small portion of the meat mixture and roll it into a ball, about the size of a golf ball. Repeat until all the mixture has been used.

Step 3

Heat a large skillet over medium heat and add a drizzle of olive oil. Place the meatballs in the skillet and cook for about 5 minutes, turning occasionally, until browned on all sides.

Step 4

Pour the marinara sauce over the meatballs and reduce the heat to low. Cover the skillet and let the meatballs simmer in the sauce for about 15 minutes, or until cooked through.

Step 5

While the meatballs are simmering, prepare the Carolina White Rice according to the package instructions. Fluff the rice with a fork and set it aside.

Step 6

Once the meatballs are cooked, sprinkle the shredded mozzarella cheese over them. Cover the skillet again and let the cheese melt for a few minutes.

Step 7

Serve the meatballs on a bed of fluffy white rice, spooning some extra marinara sauce on top. Garnish with fresh parsley for an added touch of freshness.

White Rice The Perfect Match for Meatballs

When it comes to rice, there’s nothing quite like white rice. It’s premium quality and rich taste makes it the perfect accompaniment for your meatballs. This long-grain rice is known for its ability to absorb flavors, making it an ideal choice for meatball recipes. Its fluffy texture and nutty aroma will perfectly complement the savory meatballs, creating a symphony of flavors in every bite. You can find white rice here: https://carolinarice.com/products/white-rice.

Nutritional Benefits of this Recipe

When indulging in delectable meatballs with rice, you not only satisfy your taste buds but also provide your body with essential nutrients. Let’s explore the goodness packed within each bite:

Protein Powerhouse

The main ingredient in meatballs is ground beef, which is an excellent source of high-quality protein. Protein plays a crucial role in building and repairing tissues, supporting muscle growth, and boosting overall strength.

Energy from Carbohydrates

The addition of white rice provides a healthy dose of carbohydrates. Carbohydrates are the body’s primary source of energy, fueling your daily activities and keeping you energized throughout the day.

Fiber for Digestive Health

Both the breadcrumbs and white rice contain dietary fiber. Fiber aids in digestion promotes bowel regularity, and helps maintain a healthy gut. It also provides a feeling of fullness, making it easier to manage portion sizes.

Balanced Sodium Content

While the marinara sauce enhances the flavor, it’s worth noting that it may contain sodium. However, the use of spices and herbs, like dried oregano, basil, and paprika, adds a burst of flavor without relying heavily on salt.

Secrets to Perfect Meatballs

Now that you know the basic recipe, let’s share some secrets to take your meatballs to the next level:

Choose the Right Meat: Opt for a combination of ground beef and pork for extra juiciness and flavor. The fat content in the meat will contribute to a moist and tender texture.

Soak the Breadcrumbs: Before adding the breadcrumbs to the meat mixture, soak them in milk for a few minutes. This will ensure the meatballs stay moist and tender.

Don’t Overmix: When combining the ingredients, be careful not to overmix the meat mixture. Overmixing can result in dense and tough meatballs. Gently mix until everything is just combined.

Sear Before Simmering: Browning the meatballs in a skillet before simmering them in the sauce adds an extra layer of flavor. It also helps the meatballs retain their shape and texture.

Perfect Accompaniments for Meatballs

Meatballs with rice make a complete meal on their own, but if you’re looking to enhance the dining experience, consider these delightful accompaniments:

Garlic Bread: A warm, crispy slice of garlic bread pairs wonderfully with the flavors of the meatballs and rice. The combination of soft and crunchy textures is simply irresistible.

Steamed Vegetables: A side of steamed broccoli, carrots, or green beans adds a pop of color and freshness to the dish. It also provides a healthy balance to the rich and savory meatballs.

Storing Leftover Meatballs

If you happen to have leftovers, you can store them in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 3 days. Simply reheat them in the microwave or oven until heated through.

Meatballs with rice are a classic dish that never fails to satisfy. By using this rice, you elevate the flavors to new heights, creating a memorable dining experience.

Remember the secrets to perfect meatballs and try different accompaniments to add your own personal touch to the dish. Whether you’re cooking for friends and family or simply indulging in a comforting meal, these meatballs with rice will leave you craving more.

So, grab your apron and get ready to enjoy a plateful of these heavenly meatballs with rice! Happy cooking!