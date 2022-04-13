Cooking Oils: Jamie Ashworth Shares What You Need To Know To Make Sure You’re Making The Right Choice

Cooking oils are a staple in any kitchen. But with so many options on the market, it can be hard to decide which one is right for you. Do you need a cooking oil that is low in saturated fat? Or one that has a high smoke point? In this article, Jamie Ashworth from Boston, MA, will discuss the different cooking oils and what you need to know before making a purchase.

Different Types Of Cooking Oils

There are various cooking oils on the market, each with its unique properties. The most common cooking oils include Olive oil, Coconut oil, Vegetable oil, Canola oil, and Sunflower oil. Each of these oils has its benefits and drawbacks, says Jamie Ashworth. Let’s take a closer look at each one.

1. Olive Oil

Olive oil is a type of vegetable oil that is made from olives. It is high in monounsaturated fats, known to be healthy for the heart. Olive oil also has a low smoke point, which can quickly burn if used for frying or sautéing. As a result, it is best used for baking or dressing salads.

2. Coconut Oil

Coconut oil is made from coconut fruit and is high in saturated fats. It has a medium smoke point, meaning it can be used for frying or sautéing but should not be used for baking. Coconut oil is a good choice for stir-fries or curries, as it adds a delicious tropical flavor to dishes.

3. Vegetable Oil

Vegetable oil is a cooking oil made from various plants, such as soybeans, corn, or sunflowers. It is the most popular type of cooking oil and has a high smoke point, making it ideal for frying and sautéing. Vegetable oil also contains heart-healthy monounsaturated fats.

4. Canola Oil

Canola oil is made from rapeseed plants and is low in saturated fat. It has a high smoke point, making it a good choice for frying or sautéing. Canola oil also contains omega fatty acids, which are beneficial for the heart.

5. Sunflower Oil

Sunflower oil is made from sunflower seeds and is high in polyunsaturated fats. It has a high smoke point and is a good choice for frying or sautéing. Sunflower oil also contains vitamin E, which is beneficial for the skin.

How to Choose the Right Cooking Oil

Now that you know about the different types of cooking oils, how do you choose the right one for your needs? Here are a few tips from Jamie Ashworth:

Choose an oil low in saturated fat if you are trying to maintain a healthy heart. This would include Olive oil, Canola oil, and Sunflower oil.

Choose an oil with a high smoke point if you plan to fry or sauté food. This would include vegetable oil, Canola oil, and Sunflower oil.

Choose an oil with a unique flavor if you want to add flavor to your dishes. This would include oils such as Coconut oil and Olive oil.

Store oils in a cool, dark place to keep them fresh. Oils stored in a cool, dark place will have a longer shelf life.

Choose an oil that is cold-pressed if you want the highest quality oil. Cold-pressed oils are made without heat or chemicals, which can damage the oil.

Now that you know about the different types of cooking oils and how to choose the right one for your needs let’s look at some recipes that use each type of oil.

Recipes that Use Cooking Oils

Here are a few recipes that use different types of cooking oils:

1. Olive Oil: Grilled Vegetables with Olive Oil

This recipe uses grilled vegetables and Olive oil to create a healthy, delicious dish.

2. Sunflower Oil: Roasted Sunflower Seed Salad

This recipe uses roasted sunflower seeds and Sunflower oil to make a nutritious, satisfying salad.

3. Canola Oil: Sautéed Shrimp with Garlic and Lemon

This recipe uses sautéed shrimp and Canola oil to make a delicious, healthy dish.

4. Coconut Oil: Curried Vegetables with Coconut Milk

This recipe uses curried vegetables and Coconut oil to create a flavorful, exotic dish.

How to Store Cooking Oils

Jamie Ashworth says that once you have chosen the right cooking oil for your needs, it is essential to store it properly to remain fresh and flavorful. Here are a few tips:

Store cooking oils in a cool, dark place away from heat and light.

Do not store cooking oils near the stovetop, as heat can cause them to spoil.

Do not store cooking oils in the refrigerator, as this can cause them to become cloudy and thick.

Store cooking oils in a sealed container or bottle to prevent them from becoming rancid.

Label the date of purchase on the container or bottle to know how long it has been since the oil was opened.

Final Thoughts

In conclusion, cooking oils are an essential part of a healthy diet. They are a pantry staple for many home cooks. But with so many different types of cooking oils on the market, it can be hard to know which one is right for your needs.

There are many different types of cooking oils to choose from, each with its unique benefits, says Jamie Ashworth. It is essential to choose the right cooking oil for your needs and store it properly to remain fresh and flavorful.