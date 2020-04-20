Dave Bautista Labels Donald Trump a Delusional Wannabe Dictator

THE MIX – 04/20/2020: Hollywood celebrities juts don’t want to leave Donald Trump alone. Former WWE wrestler and newly-formed Hollywood actor Dave Bautista decided to attack POTUS. Guardians of the Galaxy actor called Mr. Trump a” delusional wannabe dictator.”



The reason why Bautista went out of his way and attacked Donald Trump was the President’s behavior during one of his press conferences. Trump didn’t want to give an answer to a question regarding coronavirus pandemic and got into an argument with the reporter calling her “disgraceful.”

The reporter, Paula Reid, said the following to the President: “The argument is that you bought yourself time and you didn’t use it to prepare hospitals, you didn’t use it to ramp up testing. Right now, there are nearly 20 million people unemployed…”

Read Also: Former WWE Star Called Donald Trump Stupid In a Twitter Rant

POTUS interrupted her and went on one of his already famous tirades: “You are so disgraceful. It’s so disgraceful the way you said that. Listen, I just went over it. I just went over it. Nobody thought we should do it, and when we did it. Look we did a lot. You know you are a fake. You know that. Your whole network, the way you cover it is a fake. And most of you, and not all of you, but the people are wise to you, and that’s why you have a lower approval rating than you have ever had before times probably three.”

On his Twitter account, Dune actor shared a video of the situation we described above and wrote: “He literally can’t give one honest, intelligent answer. Insults is all he’s got. He’s such a delusional wannabe dictator! #FakePresident.”

He literally can’t give one honest intelligent answer. Insults is all he’s got. He’s such a delusional wannabe dictator! #FakePresident https://t.co/99rwZoTB4k — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) April 14, 2020

For all parties involved, this was just another day at the office. Trump had another roundabout with a journalist and was criticized for it by a Hollywood superstar. This is a never-ending story.

Source: themix.net