5 Creative Backyard Lounge Designs in 2020

Having a backyard lounge is the best thing your home could have, and there are some very creative designs out there to help you set it up. The World Wide Web is full of useful information on how to transform your boring backyard lounge into a fun and exciting gathering place for your friends and family.

And if you had no idea how to do it, then we have the article for you. So, not to waste too much of your time, here are 5 creative backyard lounge designs to give your yard some much-needed life.

1. Making the Perfect Patio

Throw a table and a few chairs and you’ve got yourself a patio. However, there is more to it than doing the simple things; the patio needs a few improvements.

It’s all about giving life to the idea, and that can be done in a few ways. First off, think about what do you want to achieve? Are you thinking of going with colorful prints or do you want to make the pool the focal point?

Exploring these themes can help you create the perfect patio by using the resources at hand. You can’t create a pool area if you don’t have a pool.

But if there is one thing you can do, is go out and buy the perfect lounge equipment. This is where you can make a difference. If you’re going completely from scratch, then you’ll want to focus around a color. Maybe getting white wood chairs will go nicely with the rest of the colors in your backyard. Maybe you can add pea gravel to further emphasize the white wood.

The options are endless, but you have to give life to the idea in your head.

2. Paver Paradise

When it comes to giving life to the perfect idea, sometimes you have to do the heavy work.

You should make the decision on the base of the lounge; whether the chairs will sit on the grass or something more solid.

If your answer was the latter, then this is where you’ll need to do some heavy lifting. An excellent idea is to make the base of the patio with stone pavers. Luckily for you, there are endless possibilities when it comes to selecting the right stone and all you have to do is do some exploring.

But before you set the stone pavers, you’ll need to add sand and gravel to provide the solid base. This idea might take some time realizing, but the finished product is an absolute piece of beauty.

Once the paver is all done, it’s time to start adding in the patio furniture. Here is where you’ll need to focus more on the looks, rather than the technicalities.

Going for contrasting colors can really set your backyard lounge apart from the rest. The attention to detail will be your most important ally, and you’ll need to look for details. You could have a nice dark-wood planter put in the back, or set aside a couple of trees to provide natural shade.

At FurnitureOkay, you will find the perfect outdoor furniture for your dream patio. Make sure to head over there to browse through their amazing collection.

3. The Dream of Every DIY Enthusiast

Can you name a better and more creative way of making a backyard lounge than to do it yourself?

DIY enthusiasts love using their imagination to create projects that best suit their needs. If you happened to be a DIY-head, then this is quite possibly the best way to approach it.

The whole point of DIY is to be a hobby that you’ll love. It’s supposed to be relaxing and fun, while also building something fully functional for yourself and your whole family.

This is why a DIY-er’s first project is to build their very own backyard lounge. The project should be solely based on what you imagine, so we cannot really tell you what to do.

What we can do is give you guidance on how to approach it. Firstly, you’ll want to draw the ideal lounge. This doesn’t have to be anything special and simple wireframing will do the trick.

Make sure to draw the layout of the patio, where the chairs, table, and any other furniture will be placed. Also, you’ll want to be as detailed as possible to give you an idea of where everything will sit.

4. Simplicity

Some people don’t want their patios to be swarmed with stuff, some like it quite simple.

We’re betting that a few of you would quite love the simplistic approach to making your very own backyard lounge area. The art of minimalism is very popular in our modern society. It is so popular that it can define the people who they are.

But it needs to be done the right way. If you want to incorporate minimalism in this project, then you’ll need to focus on other elements such as color, layout, and functionality.

If your outdoor patio will only consist of a few chairs and a coffee table, then you’ll need to hit the right tones. Choosing where the patio will be located is also very important before making the decision. Do you want it under a tree in your backyard, or is there a special location that will suit it best? Your patio might sit right outside your backdoor, and that’s also fine.

5. The Outdoor Living Room

A contrast to the previous one would be to recreate your living room with as many details as possible right in your backyard.

If some people love minimalism, then others certainly love an abundance of details. If this is your end of the spectrum, then do know that this idea will cost you significantly more than the previous ones.

However, if you can afford it, then you’ll definitely need to recreate it. Start by acquiring outdoor furniture that will resemble the one in the living room. The surface where the patio will sit is also important, but your options are plenty. From solid surfaces such as wood or stone to grass and gravel.

Providing shade is of utmost importance, and you can go for either natural or manufactured.