How To Create Your Own Nutrition Label In 6 Easy Steps

People all over the world are paying more and more attention to their health and physical appearance. In supermarkets, you will often see those standing in the health food section carefully studying the nutrition label to make sure they are taking something that is good for their health and figure. Nutritional declaration or labeling of nutritional values is the provision of information on the presence of certain nutrients and energy in the labeled products.

They are now mandatory for every product, and thanks to careful reading of nutritional tables, you can make an appropriate choice of products for your diet. On nutritional tables, you can find information about the amount of sugar, fat, salt, and other values that the product contains. Nutritionists advise that you carefully review and harmonize these values and that way you will best lose kilos or maintain your existing weight, depending on what you want.

Find the nutritional value of foods in the table (calorie table), and compare which is healthier and how much protein, carbohydrates, and fat each food has. It is definitely recommended that you carefully look at the entire calorie table to make sure that you have chosen the right foods in your menu.

Of course, it is very important that you consult a nutritionist if you want to properly take care of your diet because allergies to gluten and other ingredients are increasingly present among the population. In addition to nutritionists, today there is also software that is capable of creating a diet plan as well as offering recipes that are adapted to each individual. Nutrition Label Maker is something about which you will learn a lot of useful information if you visit nutritionistpro.com.

If you want to create your own nutrition label, there are a few things you should think about.

Product analyses

There are two types of analyses that help us to create a nutrition label – laboratory analysis and data-based analysis. Data-based analyses are most common and applicable in 90% of cases. The only thing you have to do is to provide some basic information about the product – the recipe and the amounts of every ingredient. Also, it is necessary to provide information about number of servings per package. If this method is not applicable, lab analyses are done, but it takes more time than data-based analyses.

Carbohydrates

Carbohydrates are considered one of the biggest enemies of a healthy diet, but only if you exaggerate their intake or do not consume the recommended amounts. Surely you have read somewhere that it is recommended to avoid carbohydrates for a slim figure and a healthy body? Yes, that is true, but still know that there are two types of carbohydrates, which are complex or healthy carbohydrates and simple. Spleen carbohydrates are the main source of energy for the human body.

Fruits and whole grains belong to complex carbohydrates, despite the fact that fruit contains fructose (one of the simple sugars), but considering the nutritional composition of most fruits, taking into account fibers, minerals, vitamins, low-calorie content, they are considered complex carbohydrates. Simple sugars dissolve very quickly in water, which indicates that in the human body, after consumption, they are instantly digested and broken down into even simpler ones in order to enter the bloodstream.

It can be observed that by introducing ordinary kitchen sugar, sweetened juices, and sweets, we give the body an injection of “instant energy”. Daily and excessive consumption of simple carbohydrates lead not only to obesity, but also to the appearance of certain diseases such as diabetes, high blood pressure, and so on.

Proteins

Proteins should definitely be found on every food label. We differentiate between proteins of animal origin and proteins of vegetable origin. So, we are talking about large, complex molecules that play a key role in the body and without which the organism would not be able to function optimally. Proteins are the most responsible for the proper functioning of cells, and as you know: the cell is the basic unit of structure and function of all living beings. Products that are the richest source of protein include foods of animal origin and dairy products. Proteins are responsible for growth and development, they cause chemical reactions such as digestion, and they also act as messengers because they transmit information between cells, tissues, and organs.

Fats

The human body consumes fat through diet using plant foods, and animal origin. Fats are primarily energetic matter because they provide the most per unit mass energy. The division of fatty acids is based on the number of carbon atoms, their connections, and their location. Neckwear acids can also be classified according to their presence, i.e. the absence of double bonds on saturated and unsaturated (monounsaturated – have only one and polyunsaturated – have from 2 to a maximum of 6 double bonds) fatty acids.

Are there any kinds of food that do not require a nutrition label?

There are also those food categories that do not require a nutrition label. This group of foods includes fresh fruits and vegetables, fish, dietary products, eggs, as well as infant formula and other food for babies and children up to 4 years old.

Can manufacturers put whatever they want on the packaging?

Many think that food packaging is solely in the hands of producers and their imaginations. However, this is not so. Food labeling is subject to relatively strict laws that impose certain obligations and rules. Each country determines the regulations that apply to that country. Ingredients are always listed in descending order. This means that the first on the list will always be the one that is most abundant in food. The first few things on the list will often tell you whether that food is suitable or not.

Final thoughts

Although many believe that it is better than the list of ingredients is longer (considering that detailed analysis has been done), the advice is to actually avoid such products, because a long list often indicates the presence of additives and other substances that are often harmful to human health.