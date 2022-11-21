The Best Free Games: November 2022

With November coming to a close, it’s time for another roundup of the best free games on PC. We’ve been busy playing some new games and revisiting some old favorites, and this month we’ve got several indie titles and online multiplayer games that are worth your attention. If you’re looking for something new to play while you wait for the holidays to roll around again, look no further than our list below!

Jo’s Dream: Organic Coffee

Out of all the available games to download about cooking and time management, Jo’s Dream: Organic Coffee is our personal favorite. In this game, you’ll help Jo build her dream coffee shop by serving customers delicious cupcakes, coffees, and more.

You’ll learn how to take orders, make tasty beverages, and manage staff members. Help Jo make the coffee shop the best in town by inviting musical guests and delivering quality service.

In this game, there are two different game modes available: timed and relaxed. While both offer plenty of challenges (like making sure there’s enough sugar for every order), they also allow players of all skill levels to get their feet wet without feeling overwhelmed by too many tasks at once!

The best part of this game is that it allows for more action than just making sure there’s enough sugar on hand before someone comes through those doors asking for their usual. To keep the game fresh and fun with each new level, the developers have added plenty of achievements that can be used to unlock cool in-game perks.

Ice Cream Mania

Ice Cream Mania is a time management game that puts you in the shoes of Cindy, a young girl whose father recently passed away. After his death, she was left with one task: build a better ice cream shop than her sister. But will she succeed? Help her in this challenging mission by taking customer orders and building the perfect ice cream sundae to score points and make your business profitable!

Features:

50 levels to complete, plus 2 hidden levels for added gameplay

Beautiful animations and graphics for a better gaming experience

A strategic game that requires skillful time management

Dead Hungry Diner

Dead Hungry Diner is a strategy game that puts you in charge of an undead restaurant where you must serve up food to the walking dead. The premise is simple: Customers come into your diner asking for specific foods, and it’s up to you to make them happy with whatever ingredients are at hand while keeping your customers safe from monsters who might try to eat them as well!

Police Supercars Racing

One of the best car games out right now is Police Supercars Racing. It is a fun, fast-paced racing game that takes place in a fictional city called Sun City.

The story starts with you as an undercover cop trying to infiltrate an organized crime ring. But, it quickly becomes apparent that something bigger is going on in this town and it’s up to you to figure out what’s really happening.

The gameplay of Police Supercars Racing feels like being behind the wheel of a high-speed NASCAR race—except instead of cars made from steel and rubber, this game has you driving around in supercars powered by high-end technology. These cars are faster than lightning and capable of reaching speeds over 400 miles per hour. They’re perfect for catching criminals who have been running amok throughout Sun City’s streets.

You’ll begin each level by driving along the highway before hitting downtown where crime is most common (and there will be plenty). You’ll unlock new vehicles as you progress through the game, but your goal remains unchanged: Catch criminals by tagging them with your radar gun and ramming them into submission before they escape over bridges or tight down alleyways. Don’t worry if they do get away there’s still hope!s

ATV Quadro Racing



ATV Quadro Racing is a fast-paced racing game with tons of stunts, wipeouts, and more. You can race against others on a perilous offroad map filled with rubble, slopes, and more. Collect bonuses as you drive through the track carefully avoiding the unforgiving cliff edges and other obstacles. The realistic graphics will keep your adrenaline pumping all throughout the gameplay!

This game also has multiple levels for endless entertainment and easy gameplay with simple controls. No matter if it’s your first time playing or if you’re already an expert driver— this game is perfect for everyone!

Devastator Arena

Devastator Arena is an online, battle royale-style shooting game that’s fun to play. It has a lot of action and good graphics. The best thing about this game is that it’s free! Basically, you survive against bloodthirsty monsters in an arena while using awesome weapons including heavy machine guns, plasma canons, and intense explosives.

Martian Transporter

Martian Transporter is a space truck simulation game in which you drive around the red planet, trading goods with other businesses or completing epic missions. Earn money by trading with other business owners, or pulling off crazy heists. You can use your earnings to upgrade your vehicles, expand your fleet and hire mercenaries to help you on life-threatening missions.

The large game world has realistic physics, 3D graphics, and awesome effects! Do you have what it takes to build the biggest transporting company on Mars?

Where to Play Free Games

We hope you enjoyed our list of the best free games out there. Whether you like racing games, shooting games, or cooking games, this list has them all.

To find the best free-to-play games available right now, click here and come play with us!