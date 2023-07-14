Couscous with Orange Chicken and Pistachios Recipe

Are you looking to add a burst of flavors to your dinner table? Look no further! In this recipe, we’ll explore the delightful combination of couscous, orange chicken, and pistachios. This dish brings together the sweetness of orange, the tender juiciness of chicken, and the nutty crunch of pistachios.

It’s a symphony of flavors that will leave you wanting more. To make this recipe even more special, we’ll be using Pearl Couscous, which adds a unique texture and taste to the dish. You can find this amazing product at: https://riceselect.com/product/riceselect-pearl-couscous

Let’s dive into the recipe and discover the secrets of preparation, delightful accompaniments, and proper storage techniques.

Ingredients

To create this delectable dish, you will need the following ingredients:

1 cup Pearl Couscous

2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

2 oranges

1 cup shelled pistachios

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon paprika

Salt and pepper, to taste

Fresh cilantro or parsley, for garnish

Instructions

Step 1

Start by cooking the Pearl Couscous according to the package instructions. Once cooked, set it aside.

Step 2

While the couscous is cooking, prepare the orange chicken. Begin by zesting one of the oranges and setting the zest aside.

Step 3

Squeeze the juice from both oranges and keep it ready.

Step 4

Cut the chicken breasts into bite-sized pieces and season them with salt, pepper, cumin, and paprika.

Step 5

In a large skillet, heat the olive oil over medium-high heat. Add the minced garlic and cook until fragrant.

Step 6

Add the seasoned chicken to the skillet and cook until it turns golden brown and is cooked through.

Step 7

Reduce the heat to medium-low and pour in the orange juice. Let it simmer for a couple of minutes to allow the flavors to meld together.

Step 8

Add the orange zest and shelled pistachios to the skillet, stirring gently to combine all the ingredients.

Step 9

Allow the dish to simmer for another 2-3 minutes, allowing the sauce to thicken slightly.

Step 10

Taste the chicken and adjust the seasoning if necessary.

Step 11

Serve the orange chicken over a bed of Pearl Couscous, garnished with fresh cilantro or parsley.

Nutritional Benefits of this Recipe

Protein-Packed Chicken

The boneless, skinless chicken breasts in this recipe serve as an excellent source of lean protein. Protein is essential for building and repairing tissues, supporting a healthy immune system, and providing a feeling of satiety.

Vitamin C from Oranges

Oranges, both in juice and zest form, bring a vibrant citrusy flavor to the dish while also boosting your vitamin C intake. Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant that aids in collagen production, supports immune function, and helps protect against cellular damage.

Nutrient-Dense Pistachios

Pistachios are not only delicious but also a nutritional powerhouse. They are packed with healthy fats, fiber, protein, and a wide array of essential vitamins and minerals. Including pistachios in this recipe adds a satisfying crunch and provides a good source of potassium, vitamin B6, and antioxidants.

Fiber and Whole Grains

Pearl Couscous is made from whole wheat semolina, offering the benefits of whole grains. Whole grains are a rich source of dietary fiber, which aids digestion, promotes a healthy gut, and helps maintain stable blood sugar levels.

Tips and Secrets

For an extra kick of flavor, you can marinate the chicken in orange juice, garlic, and spices for a few hours before cooking it.

Toasting the pistachios before adding them to the dish will enhance their nutty flavor. Simply place them in a dry skillet over medium heat for a few minutes, stirring occasionally until they turn slightly golden.

If you prefer a spicier version, add a pinch of red pepper flakes or a dash of hot sauce to the chicken while cooking.

To add some colorful variety to the dish, you can include diced bell peppers or steamed vegetables like broccoli or carrots.

The Pearl Couscous absorbs flavors beautifully. Consider using chicken or vegetable broth instead of water to cook the couscous for an even tastier result.

Accompaniments

To complement the couscous with orange chicken and pistachios, you can consider the following accompaniments:

A side of fresh green salad drizzled with a citrus vinaigrette.

Grilled vegetables such as zucchini, eggplant, or asparagus.

A refreshing cucumber and mint yogurt dip.

Warm pita bread or flatbread to scoop up the chicken and couscous.

Variations of this Recipe: Customize to Your Taste

Citrus Twist: While this recipe uses oranges, feel free to explore other citrus fruits like lemons or grapefruits. Their tangy flavors can add a refreshing twist to the dish. You can substitute the orange juice and zest with an equal amount of your preferred citrus fruit.

Spice it Up: If you enjoy a bit of heat, consider adding some spice to the dish. Sprinkle a pinch of red pepper flakes or cayenne pepper when seasoning the chicken for a spicier kick. Adjust the amount according to your tolerance level and taste preferences.

Vegetarian Delight: For a vegetarian version, substitute the chicken with firm tofu or chickpeas. Tofu can be marinated in orange juice, garlic, and spices before cooking, while chickpeas can be seasoned and sautéed for a delicious plant-based protein alternative.

Proper Storage

If you have any leftovers, store them properly to maintain their freshness and taste. Place the couscous and chicken in separate airtight containers and refrigerate. They can be stored for up to 3 days. When ready to serve, gently reheat the components in a skillet or microwave, and enjoy!

Couscous with orange chicken and pistachios is a delightful dish that combines sweet, tangy, and nutty flavors in every bite. By using Pearl Couscous, you elevate the texture and taste of the dish to new heights.

Experiment with the suggested variations and accompaniments to create a personalized experience. Whether you’re hosting a dinner party or cooking a weekday meal, this recipe is sure to impress. Enjoy the tantalizing flavors and have a memorable dining experience!