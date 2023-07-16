Orzo Salad with Mango and Grilled Chicken Recipe

Are you looking for a delightful and refreshing salad that combines the sweetness of mangoes, the smoky flavors of grilled chicken, and the comforting texture of orzo pasta? Look no further! In this recipe, we bring you a mouthwatering Orzo Salad with Mango and Grilled Chicken that will tantalize your taste buds and leave you craving for more.

Whether you’re hosting a summer barbecue, planning a picnic, or simply want a light and satisfying meal, this salad is sure to impress. And to make it even better, we’ll be using high-quality orzo pasta, which adds a touch of elegance and excellence to this dish. For a premium pasta experience, check out the product at: riceselect.com/product/orzo.

Ingredients

Here are the ingredients you’ll need to prepare this flavorful salad:

2 cups orzo pasta

2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

1 ripe mango, peeled and diced

1 red bell pepper, diced

1 small red onion, finely chopped

1/2 cup fresh cilantro, chopped

1/4 cup fresh mint leaves, chopped

Juice of 2 limes

3 tablespoons olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

Now that we have all our ingredients ready, let’s dive into the preparation of this delicious Orzo Salad with Mango and Grilled Chicken:

Step 1

Grilling the Chicken

Preheat your grill to medium-high heat.

Season the chicken breasts with salt and pepper on both sides.

Place the chicken breasts on the grill and cook for about 6-8 minutes per side or until the internal temperature reaches 165°F (74°C).

Once cooked, remove the chicken from the grill and let it rest for a few minutes. Then, slice it into thin strips.

Step 2

Cooking the Orzo Pasta

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil.

Add the orzo pasta and cook according to the package instructions until al dente.

Drain the cooked orzo and rinse it under cold water to stop the cooking process.

Transfer the orzo to a large mixing bowl.

Step 3

Assembling the Salad

To the cooked orzo, add the diced mango, red bell pepper, red onion, cilantro, and mint leaves.

In a small bowl, whisk together the lime juice, olive oil, salt, and pepper.

Pour the dressing over the orzo salad and toss gently to combine all the ingredients.

Finally, add the sliced grilled chicken to the salad and give it a light toss.

Secrets to an Irresistible Orzo Salad

Now that you know the basics of making this delightful salad, let’s delve into some secrets that will take your Orzo Salad with Mango and Grilled Chicken to the next level:

Choosing the Perfect Orzo: Opt for high-quality orzo pasta to ensure a tender texture and rich flavor in your salad. The premium orzo adds a touch of sophistication to the dish, making it truly remarkable.

Play with the Herbs: Experiment with different herbs to customize the flavors of your salad. Basil, parsley, or even dill can add a unique twist to the recipe and enhance its aromatic profile.

Add a Crunch: For an added textural element, consider tossing in some toasted pine nuts or slivered almonds. They’ll bring a delightful crunch to every bite.

Nutritional Benefits of Orzo Salad with Mango and Grilled Chicken

Not only is this Orzo Salad with Mango and Grilled Chicken a delectable culinary delight, but it also offers numerous nutritional benefits that make it a wholesome and nourishing dish. Let’s explore the nutritional goodness this recipe brings to the table:

Lean Protein

Grilled chicken is an excellent source of lean protein, which is essential for muscle repair, growth, and overall cell function. It provides the necessary amino acids needed for a healthy body.

Fiber-Rich Orzo Pasta

Orzo pasta, made from durum wheat semolina, contains a significant amount of dietary fiber. Fiber aids in digestion helps maintain a healthy weight and keeps you feeling full and satisfied for longer periods, reducing the likelihood of overeating.

Abundant Vitamins and Minerals

Mangoes, a tropical fruit used in this recipe, are packed with vitamins and minerals. They are an excellent source of vitamin C, which supports a robust immune system, and vitamin A, crucial for maintaining healthy skin and vision. Additionally, mangoes provide potassium, an electrolyte that helps regulate blood pressure and maintain proper heart function.

Hydration and Electrolytes

Mangoes and lime juice contribute to the hydration factor in this recipe. Staying hydrated is essential for optimal bodily functions, and the electrolytes found in mangoes, such as potassium and magnesium, aid in maintaining proper fluid balance.

Low in Saturated Fat

Grilled chicken is a healthier alternative to fried or breaded chicken, as it contains minimal saturated fat. By opting for grilled chicken, you can enjoy the flavors without compromising your heart health.

Fresh Herbs

The addition of fresh cilantro and mint leaves not only enhances the flavor profile of the salad but also offers its own nutritional benefits. These herbs contain antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals that contribute to overall wellness.

Accompaniments and Storage Tips

This Orzo Salad with Mango and Grilled Chicken can be enjoyed on its own as a light meal or served as a side dish alongside grilled meats or seafood. If you’re looking for a complete meal, pair it with a refreshing green salad and some crusty bread.

To store any leftovers, transfer the salad to an airtight container and refrigerate for up to 2 days. However, keep in mind that the salad is best enjoyed fresh when the flavors are at their peak.

With its vibrant colors, refreshing flavors, and a combination of juicy mangoes, tender grilled chicken, and delicate orzo pasta, this Orzo Salad with Mango and Grilled Chicken is a true crowd-pleaser. It’s a versatile dish that can be enjoyed on various occasions and is sure to leave a lasting impression on your taste buds.

So, head to the kitchen, gather your ingredients, and create a culinary masterpiece that will delight both family and friends. Happy cooking!