Components Of The Perfect Wedding Invite

Weddings are those times that bring the most important people together. Whether it’s the bride and groom or the family getting back together from all parts of the world for their happiness, it truly is something special. That is why this day needs to be perfect!

It is a huge task as there are so many things on a wedding checklist. From invitations to wedding dresses and even cakes. That is why most people like to start preparing for their big day from the get-go, so they don’t miss anything important.

Checklist for your wedding invite

One of the first things to get ready is an invitation. Although covid introduced the digital invite trend, some people still go for the old school cards for their wedding. Which is completely fine, digital or printed; both will do just great. But what do you have to write on your card? And what things you can skip and what things you can’t? If you’re still confused, you’re at the right place because we have compiled the must-have texts on your wedding invites below.

1. Invitee names

The first thing that’s usually written is who is the inviting person. This is usually the bride and groom’s parents or the couple themselves. If you have a hard time figuring whose name should go on the top, it’s probably the person contributing the most financially.

According to Basic Invite, a website where you can create your own custom invitations, whether that’s the parents or the bride and groom themselves, they can have their name on it. The lines can be as simple as “Mr. and Mrs. X would like to invite you to…” or as fancy as you want. Go for something that is easy to read and gets the message across.

2. Names of the bride and groom

After the invitee’s names, the next line is the bride and groom’s names. Usually, the bride’s name goes first, but you can have it any way you like as there’s no hard and fast rule to that. You can also use your full names or just your first names.

Whether you go for the former or latter depends on many things, such as your personal choices or even your events theme. For example, suppose you have a formal theme, then most likely, you would go for full names with just the right fonts to display the theme from the card.

3. Name of the guest

The name of the one you’re inviting is just as important as who’s inviting them. Although most people wouldn’t speak up on a nameless card, it isn’t the politest gesture. That is why you should try to make each card unique with its own guest’s name.

If you are having a small event, a personalized few lines about the person can truly make the card way more special. You also have to mention whether you’re inviting just them, a plus one or them with their family. This will clear out any vagueness and save you stress on your big day.

4. Date and timings

Another important text to not miss is the date and timings. The date is the first thing you decide, for your big day. Once the dates are finalized, it’s better to contact the venue you like to confirm the timing. It would help if you mentioned the right time not to mislead guests who may travel from afar. If you plan on starting late, let them know!

Additionally, if there are separate times for different events, you should mention them too. If you have a church ceremony, first write the timing for that, and any reception or after parties time should also be written on the card.

5. Location

It’s necessary to write the exact address of the venue on the card. A simple name of the place isn’t enough. Make sure it’s distinct from other places and isn’t vague to the guests. If it’s in a big place, and you have only booked a single hall, make sure to write the hall number.

You can also add another location map card in the envelope or write the exact coordinates of the place. If you have a wedding website, make sure to have the exact location shared there for people to follow. The last thing you would want is for the guests to never reach the place.

6. RSVP Details

An important aspect is to add the RSVP details. Whether someone will attend the event or not is crucial to know, since all the arrangements have to be made for them. Most people who tell you they will show up come, but some don’t. It’s alright if a few guests can’t make it to your big day, and this is where the RSVP details come in.

You can mention the numbers or email they can contact to let you know if they can make it not. Some people have other events on the same day, or some may not be able to fly in on time, and that’s alright. They have to call or email the individuals written on the card to tell them if they are showing up. This will help you gauge the number of guests that will show up at your event.

7. Additional details

Besides these, you can add a few things to your wedding invite. Such as the following.

Dress code: If you have a specific dress code you want your guests to follow, you must let them know. On your cards, you can mention whether the event is formal, semi-formal, or casual to let them know what to wear.

Wedding website: You should also attach the link of your wedding website, so people know what to consult if they have any issues.

Conclusion

Weddings are one of the most important occasions of an individual’s life and who they have by their side is also important. That is why the invite used to call them to your special day should also have the correct details. Besides the above, you can add more cards and layouts as you like with your wedding invite.