5 Things to Know Before Choosing and Installing Wood Effect Tiles

Renovating your home always comes with a great deal of planning that does not always go according to what you wanted. Headaches and worries are common with big home projects simply because they mean a lot to you and your family members. You want them to go smoothly and therefore stress about whether or not the end result will look like what you designed and asked for. This is true for most changes to a home, big or small. However, the larger the project and the more expensive it is, the greater the headache about it.

One of the most demanding things you can do is change the tiles in a bathroom or kitchen. Both lengthy and expensive, this type of renovation is also more for aesthetics than practical use. There is a reason why the tiles are almost never changed if they do not have to be. It is generally considered a luxury when you want to replace them without a real need because it really is. First of all, you are not able to use the room for days, maybe even a week or two. Secondly, both the material and the service from contractors who do it are expensive.

However, it is still something most homeowners do sooner or later which is why you have to know a thing or two about tiles. In this article, we will be focusing on a special tile look, that of wood. Achieving a wooden look without actual wood is increasing in popularity. Real wood is expensive and difficult to maintain. It is also not ideal for rooms where water is used and where humidity is high. Since tiles are perfect for this, it makes sense for a wood effect print to be quite popular these days. Before you start choosing wood effect tiles and installing them, read on to know some of the crucial things about them. For more info on the matter, make sure to check out www.emilamerica.com/collections/tiles-effect-wood/.

1. Go for Porcelain

The number one piece of advice that you will appreciate down the line is choosing porcelain tiles over ceramic. It is always a good idea, and despite them being a bit more expensive, they look better and are way more durable. Even if you drop something they will not chip or break. Full-bodied porcelain always looks and feels best, and it makes more sense if you are doing a tile renovation to last you decades. Ceramic has its uses but not in this case. It is more delicate and artistic, but it does not really make sense for something that is prone to frequent heavy-duty use and pressure.

2. Simple Patterns Work Best

Less is more, the popular saying goes, and it could not be any truer here. If the pattern of your wood effect tiles is too complicated, it will be difficult to focus on any other aspect in the bathroom or kitchen. The tiles should not be the main attraction in the room, but a complimentary one that pairs well with what is already there. Be thoughtful and pick a natural-looking wood effect. Subtle and simple is better if you are going with the same design over the entire space. If you want special patterns, it is much more effective to have a small area or one wall where your artistic side can come out in full.

3. The Longer the Better

Back in the day, tiles were both shorter and thinner due to the limitations of technology and skill among the manufacturers. Nowadays, thanks to advancements in special tile printing machines, longer plank lengths are available. It is easier and much more efficient to use larger tile sizes and cover more area with just a few. The process is faster, it is easier for the contractor to do it, and it looks cleaner and better once it is all set and done. This is even more evident with wood effect tiles as it looks more natural.

4. Think about the Finish

Picking the right pattern that resembles wood is not where your work stops. There are additional things to consider with the tiles, the most important being the finish. If you need new tiles on the floor, go with the glossy finish. Exterior tiles work best if they have a stone finish. Bedroom and living room areas will benefit the most in terms of coziness and aesthetics if the finish is wood. Sometimes, the finish is more important than the pattern and it is what you actually need to achieve that special design you came up with.

5. General Problems with Tile Replacements

There are those textbook issues with any kind of renovation that you must absolutely think of before they happen to you. When tiles are in question, there are quite a lot of them. It is customary to buy anywhere from 5% to 10% more tiles than you actually need just in case. Some may be chipped, some might get chipped in transport, or while being installed.

Then there is the problem of not buying enough. Tiles tend to come in a series of batches and if you do not buy enough on time and realize it late, you may never be able to find the exact same one elsewhere. Installation problems often require the tiles to be broken and removed, so buying extra is always a good idea.

Throwing away spare tiles is another thing you should never do. They are a valuable thing to have stored somewhere safe because the prints do not come the same all the time. You will probably require one or two sometime down the line so keep them safe and do not throw them away.

Going with the wrong size and only realizing it later can be a costly mistake. You need to think about the layout of the room you are renovating and the elements that exist in it. Think of the furniture, the hanging elements, and the outlets or pipes that cannot be removed. Some tiles will definitely not work or they will be very difficult to install in your particular case. If you but the wrong size, you will be left with a near-impossible installation process and a bunch of tiles you cannot use.