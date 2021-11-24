How to Track Down Lost Bitcoins – 2021 Guide

The cryptocurrency market may have started out small and less-valued with only a few dollars of market value at its start, but over the years the market has grown in popularity and value and is one of the highest valued markets on today’s date. There are many people who trusted the market since its start and invested early in it.

Many investors around the world have been motivated to invest in cryptocurrency from the success of these investors.

There are also many investors who invested way early in cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and could be extremely wealthy right now if it weren’t for one single problem – they lost their bitcoins. Technically speaking, losing your bitcoins strictly implies that you lost the private keys to your crypto wallet that had all your bitcoin inside you, not lost it in a bad investment decision or through a hacking attack.

There are many people like this who have had their bitcoin wallets locked for several years now and are unable to access their wallets. They are constantly looking for ways to track down all the bitcoins they lost that they once rightfully owned. If you too are one of them then don’t worry because we have you covered.

While it is technically impossible to restore lost bitcoin without remembering your private key, we will help you with several techniques and strategies that you can use to track down your lost crypto. Read the guide till the end so that you don’t miss out on crucial details.

Backtrack as much as you can

One of the simplest and most basic things you need to do when you realize that you can’t find your crypto private key or wallet, is trying to backtrack as much as possible and remembering where you could have kept them. We understand this can be particularly difficult, especially considering the large amount of time that must have passed between when you opened your account and realized that you can’t find your private key – most probably years.

Nonetheless, backtracking and remembering your memories as much as possible is a crucial first step of trying to remember the private key you lost. In case you lost your wallet, take a look around and backtrack to the moments when you were last using it. Try to rely on your flashbacks and see if you can get any hints as to where you could have kept your important wallet and key.

You’d be surprised to know how effective backtracking can be. It has helped many investors recover their private key and open their old wallet full of cryptocurrencies. Even if it doesn’t help you get the key or wallet directly, backtracking can set you on the right path of finding them in one way or the other.

Hire a crypto recovery agency

You might be unaware of their existence but yes – crypto recovery agencies exist and most of them are pretty good at their job. These agencies are specially created for people who lost the private keys to their crypto wallets and are looking for ways to recover them. Crypto recovery agencies are extremely rare to find and very few of them are publicly popular and have a reliable reputation of their own.

However, with enough research and networking, you can be assured to end up with either an agency who is willing to work to recover your private key or at least an ethical hacker that specializes in recovering private keys. The only thing you need to make sure is that the company has had experience with this type of work before and can be trusted with your wallet’s contents.

These agencies and individuals often quote a specific price for their services that you would need to pay if you wish to get your wallet back. Many times it is 20% of your wallet’s contents but some even charge up to 50% or 60%. Thus, this might not be the ideal option for you if you don’t wish to give agencies and individuals your precious bitcoin.

Try to remember your wallet or key’s location

Exchanges often explicitly indicate that your wallet location and private keys need to be stored in a safe and secure place and this has been so for several years now. Thus, there is a very high chance that you probably stored them in a location where you thought they would be the most safest.

Try to remember any places or locations that you previously thought, or still currently do, that are the most secure and safe places for your bitcoin wallet. This can be both a physical space or a virtual space. Try finding the wallet or private key on your computer, smartphone and laptop first. Search all the folders you can find and look for anything that resembles a crypto wallet.

When looking physically, check all your safes and lockers that you may have purchased for storing your assets. Your private key would most probably be on a piece of paper and your wallet will be a hard drive or a cold wallet – both relatively easy to spot.

Keep a check on your emotions

Last but not the least – always keep a check on your emotions. We fully understand that realizing you lost all your bitcoin can be a terrible feeling. However, that shouldn’t stop you from trying every way possible to recover them. They may still be lost, but if you don’t end up trying at the earliest, you lost the nth percent of chance of recovering them again.

Also, even if you don’t end up finding them again after doing everything you can, that’s okay as well. Take it in good stride and move on with your life.

Conclusion

There are several ways you can track and recover your lost bitcoins and we hope this article was helpful for you in finding most of these ways.