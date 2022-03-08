Should You Choose A Wireless Lavalier Microphone Over A Wired One

Whether you’re launching a podcast, making YouTube videos, or simply interviewing people on the street – you need a good microphone. Now, some people enjoy having a large condenser microphone in their face when they speak, while others prefer something discreet like a lavalier microphone.

Now, as discreet as lavalier mics are, you still have to think about hiding the cables – or do you?

Today, we’re going to talk to you about something relatively new. It used to be that wireless microphones were miles behind wired mics in terms of sound quality, but that’s no longer the case. Nowadays, you can find a lavalier microphone wireless at 2.4G, making the difference in sound quality virtually non-existent.

So, that begs the question – should you choose a wireless lavalier microphone system or go with a traditional wired one? Well, since sound quality isn’t the only thing that matters. We’re going to have to dig a bit deeper.

But first…

Why Do You Need A Lavalier Microphone?

Choosing the right microphone is essential if you want your audio and video content to stand out. Recording your voice on your phone is just not good enough nowadays. Now, we’re not saying you can’t use your phone, but if you do, at least get a wireless lavalier microphone for iPhone or a wireless lavalier microphone for android.

Sound quality is what separates amateur content from professional-grade one. Just like video, audio’s important, too. The importance of microphones becomes even greater if you’re creating audio-focused content like a podcast, for example. And, when it comes to lavalier mics, their greatest advantage is that they can stay pretty much hidden.

So, with all that in mind – we feel like it’s safe to say that you need a lavalier microphone for a plethora of things.

Which One To Choose – Wired Or Wireless?

Sound quality is hardly the only thing that matters when it comes to lavalier mics, so if we really want to get to the bottom of this question, we have to take a look at the pros and cons of both wireless and wired mics and see which ones come out on top.

Advantages Of Wireless Lavalier Microphones

Let’s look at the advantages of wireless lavalier mics.

Not having to deal with cables makes wireless mics much easier for setup. For people working on the go, with their phones, for example – this is a big deal. Don’t just jump to a conclusion saying setup doesn’t matter. It does. It’s just not as important when you’re in a studio. But, seeing how not everyone’s in a studio and some work with a phone microphone – it matters.

Also, predictable locations of Wi-Fi channels make wireless connection effortless. For instance, SYNCO offers lavalier microphones wireless at 2.4G band as well as UHF band, which means that you shouldn’t have any problems connecting and staying connected to any device.

Some other advantages to consider are added portability, comparable audio quality, and greater freedom of movement.

Disadvantages Of Wireless Lavalier Microphones

Now it’s time to take a quick peek at some disadvantages.

Some differences in sound quality are still there, but they’re hardly noticeable – especially to a casual listener. But at the end of the day – they’re still there. So, if you’re really serious about the quality of your sound recordings – you should probably stick with a cable for a few more years.

Also, wireless technology is prone to technical issues and disturbances. That could potentially be the cause for a lot of frustration, especially on the go. Thankfully, this doesn’t happen all that often.

Some other disadvantages could end up being a higher price tag, a limited number of operating mics, and latency.

Advantages Of Wired Lavalier Microphones

On the other hand, let’s check what’s good with wired lavalier microphones.

You can always make a case that a wired lavalier mic works perfectly as it is, and is when you tuck all the wires away – it seems wireless. Compared to larger microphones and their chunky cables, wired lavalier microphones are pretty low-key.

Also – they’re cheaper. If you’re looking for a lavalier microphone on a budget – you should always go for the wire.

Additional advantages could be lack of latency, greater range, and better audio quality.

Disadvantages Of Wired Lavalier Microphones

While it is true that wired lavalier microphones aren’t necessarily non-portable – compared to the wireless ones – they are. If you need to record audio on the go, and you need to switch places every so often – you’ll probably want to stay away from these.

Also, dragging around all the extra accessories can be a bit of a pain. Cords, receivers, transmitters – all of those are a bit annoying if we’re being perfectly candid.

What To Look For In Wireless Lavalier Microphone

Now that we’ve gone over that, let’s just quickly take a look at what you should look for in a wireless lavalier mic.

Compatibility

Compatibility is a big thing. Ideally, you’d want to use your lavalier mic for more than one thing. For instance, just because you bought a wireless lavalier microphone for DSLR shouldn’t necessarily mean that you can use that same wireless lavalier microphone for PC. In other words, look for compatibility with multiple systems.

Battery

Every wireless device will have to run on some kind of batteries, and lav-mics tend to eat up batteries. In fact, most of them will burn through a standard pack of AA batteries in a few hours, although there are a few factors that impact battery life. Either way, look for a mic that’s “easier” on the battery, as that will save you from a lot of headaches.

Cost

Finally, you have to consider the cost. Whether you’re in the mood for a premium microphone or the best budget wireless lavalier mic, you have to make sure the price doesn’t dictate the choice. If it comes to that, you’ll certainly sacrifice more than just sound quality.

Conclusion – Should You Choose A Wireless Lavalier Microphone Over A Wired One?

With all that being said – what do you think?

We’re more than happy to say that wireless lavalier microphones take the W here. They sound just as good, they’re more portable, and at the end of the day – they’re getting better with each new generation.