Is Ceramic Tile Good For Kitchen Floors – 2021 Guide

For most of us, the kitchen is the heart of the house. We cook, eat, hang out in the kitchen – and in a word, this is the busiest part of our home. Also, the look of our kitchen says a lot about us, our lifestyle, and the overall atmosphere in our home.

Therefore, we must pay enough attention to the style of our kitchen and arrange everything – from floor to ceiling. Speaking of floors, the choice of floor coverings for the kitchen can be very different.

Still, tiles are the most common choice, but the question is what kind of tiles are best to choose for the kitchen floor and whether ceramic tiles are a good choice. We’ll try to let you know what’s the best option for you.

Choose The Floor For Your Kitchen

The kitchen floor has a high position when it comes to the design of the kitchen – and there are many reasons for that. The kitchen is the place that is frequent and exposed to more moisture. Also, it needs more cleaning – and ultimately, it wears out more.

Besides being practical and durable, your kitchen floor should also satisfy your desire for style. The type of floor you choose affects every detail of the design in that room – and with the large selection of materials, colors, and textures available today – your choice is almost limitless. So how do we choose the floor in the kitchen? When choosing a floor, you should first consider your lifestyle. So ask yourself these questions:

Is your family spending a lot of time in the kitchen?

How big is your kitchen?

What style is it in?

Do you have small children or pets and how busy is this place in your home?

Choosing Floor Tiles For The Kitchen

Tile selection is a process in which our taste and style are adjusted to the practical requirements of the space. So it is with choosing kitchen flooring. If the right questions are asked at the beginning of this process – choosing a floor will give you much fewer headaches.

When choosing a floor in the kitchen, we mostly opt for tiles – ceramic, stone, or even marble. However, in addition to costs, what we must pay attention to – are some properties of these tiles. According to the material and purpose – you will decide for yourself whether you’ll opt for ceramic or some other floor tiles for your kitchen. Here’s what to keep in mind.

1. Stability of the floor

Very often we want our kitchen to be a representative part of our house that we will arrange to our liking. That is perfectly fine, but according to www.viglaceratile.com, you have to keep in mind the specifics of this space. The fact is that we cook in the kitchen, wash the dishes, eat – and often pollute this space a lot.

This is important not only from the aspect of maintenance but also because of the stability of the surface on which we walk. Imagine how slippery the marble tiles will be if you put them in your kitchen space. We understand that many people like marble because of its elegant look, which gives you a note of luxury in this space.

However, if you are really going to use your kitchen for cooking – then it is better to opt for ceramic tiles that you can find and are lined with materials that do not slip too much. In that case, this will be a better choice for your kitchen. However, if your kitchen is more of a representative space – then the choice may fall on stone or marble tiles – or even a wooden floor that many people like to put in their kitchen.

2. Easy maintenance and comfort

Easy maintenance is another important factor when it comes to choosing tiles for the kitchen. That is why ceramic tiles are perhaps the best choice. You should choose those that are resistant to stains and moisture. That way, you don’t have to worry about spilling something – or thinking about the clutter that comes with working in the kitchen.

Also, pay attention that the floor is not too demanding and that it does not need frequent maintenance with special cleaners. Otherwise, it will take you a long time to clean it and keep it up. Comfort is also important, especially if you spend hours on your feet, cooking, chopping, or rolling out the dough. For example, some types of tiles, such as stone, can be quite uncomfortable to stand on for a long time. However, you can always choose a soft mat to help you feel more comfortable.

3. Durability

Ceramic tiles can be found in various shapes – and are very grateful in terms of durability and wear. They are great as a kitchen floor because they can withstand water, stains – and do not absorb odors and bacteria. They are great if you have children or pets because they will not scratch. They can easily fit into all styles. Over time, stone tiles gain character and increase the value of the overall look of the kitchen.

They can also be easy to clean. However, the hardness that makes them so desirable can also turn you away. The surface is cold to the touch – and all dropped dishes will be damaged if they fall on a floor like this. On the other hand, although they are better as a base – ceramic tiles can break or crack if you drop a dish on the floor. So think carefully about both the pros and cons.

Why Choose Ceramic Tiles?

Durability and ease of maintenance are the most important criteria when choosing floor tiles for your kitchen. Ceramic tiles are an extremely appreciative choice for the kitchen because they are resistant to moisture and occasional culinary accidents that are inevitable in this area.

Maintenance is very easy, and when it comes to aesthetics – today you can find a very large selection of tiles on the market, both luxury and economy class. The only complaint with the tiles is that you need to pay special attention to the fact that the tile floor is slippery.

This can be especially important in the case when children or the elderly are among the users of the space. However, there are also tiles on the market that are much less slippery when wet – so the problem of slippery floors can be solved by choosing such ceramic tiles.