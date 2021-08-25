10 Celebrities Who Left Scientology For Good

Scientology has always been a source of controversy, to say the least. Some call it religion, while others consider it to be a cruel cult. However it may be, many celebrities were on the verge of joining it or completely fell for its teachings. Some went to the dark side raising suspicion for a long time, while some may come as a complete surprise.

Danny Masterson aka Hyde

The beloved stoner from “That 70s Show” has been in a whirl of trouble recently. The actor was accused of raping four women ranging from 2000 until 2003. The actor expressed his disbelief calling charges to be “bogus”. Masterson is also a loyal member of the Scientology church. Both were sued for covering up the criminal act of sexual assault. In a strange twist, the Los Angeles PD decided to dismiss the charges. The church has an unlimited source of money, power, and connections, so the fight victims have been waging upon the actor may be in vain. For now, the case is at the standstill.

Brad Pitt

One of the most handsome actors in Hollywood almost fell for the Scientology teachings. Back in the 90s, the actor was dating hardcore Scientologist, Juliette Lewis. He did dip his toes, testing the waters, but eventually got disenchanted with the doctrine. At the same time, Pitt split with Lewis and left both of them.

Leah Remini

The actress very publicly expressed her disgust for the Scientology training. She was even a host of the docuseries “Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath” for three seasons. Remini was a loyal Scientologist for three decades before leaving it for good. The actress did her best to expose the savage practices of the cult.

Lisa Marie Presley

The singer, actress, and the only child of the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, was brought up in Scientology discipline. Her mother Priscilla was a long-time member. Eventually, Lisa’s common sense kicked in and she left the congregation forever in 2014. “I was slowly starting to self-destruct. They were taking my soul, my money, my everything”, Presley said after she escaped from the cult.

Priscilla Presley

Priscilla followed her daughter’s steps. Scientology teaching does not allow its members to have any close contact with people outside of the church. Unable to give up on her only child, Priscilla left Scientology. She was drawn into it right after her ex-husband, Elvis Presley, passed away in 1977. Priscilla stayed for four decades, leaving all the money to the church, and raising her daughter according to the teachings. However, having to give up her only child altogether proved to be too much.

Mimi Rogers

The actress was a member of the church for 15 years. She was devoted and loyal to the teachings, so much so that she got her then-husband Tom Cruise to join. Mimi left Scientology in 1990, right after she divorced Tom, and never looked back. The actress remains a recluse for the past three decades and never spoke about the cult or their practices. Tom Cruise, however, stayed and became one of the loudest voices for the organization.

Demi Moore

Demi was extremely attracted to Scientology back in the 90s. The actress went so far as to attend their masses and openly spoke about their goals and teachings. Demi was mesmerized by the stories from her two best friends – Kelly Preston and Lisa Marie Presley and desperately wanted to join. Luckily, she was married to Bruce Willis who was not as chanted. In time, Bruce got Demi to give up on the cult and dedicate herself to their family.

Russell Crowe

Another actor who briefly checked out Scientology. Russell Crowe and Tom Cruise are close friends, so naturally, the actor was interested in the church. “It just seems like a religion that is perfect for people who feel like they need a grounding, who feels that the world has run off on them. I’ve discussed this with Scientologists, and they don’t disagree. So, for a certain type of person, that’s great”, the actor said after attending one of the gatherings.

Sharon Stone

The 63-years old actress got interested in Scientology back in the 90s when the organization was trying to recruit rich and famous. The “Basic Instinct” star was a member for a short time before leaving it for good. A few years later, Sharon Stone got introduced to Buddhism by her friend and fellow actor Richard Gere. Two and a half decades later, Sharon is still actively practicing the religion.

Jerry Seinfeld

The famous comedian came in contact with the controversial teachings early in his life. His friend took him to one of the Scientology classes. Seinfeld met a few people who were high up in the ranks in the organization that gave him useful tips about stan-up. The actor still credits them for helping him with his self-esteem and speaking technics. However, Jerry quickly decided that the church is not the right place for him and soon left.