Catastrophic Accidents Caused by Drunk Drivers

Drunk drivers or drivers under the influence of toxic substances cause more than 10% of daily

accidents. A punishable offense involves jail time, a hefty penalty, and/or cancellation of a driving license. These accidents often turn out to be ugly, and the parties involved in such accidents do get injured severely.

Consuming Alcohol, even in small amounts, can affect our nervous system dramatically. This can affect your judgment, decision, reaction, and balance resulting in a car crash. In some cases, drivers have lost their muscle motor control and control of the vehicle.

If you have ever been in a car accident where a drunk driver hit you, then in that case, you should reach out to a Rochester car accident lawyer. An experienced car accident attorney can help you get compensation for your losses and medical injuries. Robertkinglawfirm.com is a perfect choice.

Types of accidents caused by a drunk driver.

Head-On Collision

Drivers, after consuming alcohol, may become drowsy and fall asleep while driving. This may lead to the driver losing control of the steering wheel and ramming the vehicle on the opposite. This can lead to a head-on collision which can cause trauma, head injuries, and multiple bone fractures.

Rear-End Collision

A person’s ability to calculate distances between vehicles is hindered when they consume alcohol; this reduces the driver’s reaction time, and the driver cannot make a quick and responsive decision at the moment. Which eventually leads to the driver crashing into the cars.

Crashing into Pedestrians

A driver who is under the influence of alcohol may have his vision blurred and cannot see the pedestrian walking on the road, especially during the night time. This can lead to severe accidents where the victim can lose their life too.

What Must You Do in Car Accidents?

Once you have gotten into a car accident, you must do the following things to help you throughout the case.

Get medical attention and get yourself treated medically. Appoint a Personal Injury Attorney, and explain to them what happened. File a Police Complaint, and get a copy of the report giving your statements. Gather Evidence and file a case along with your car accident attorney.

These are some of the most influential and useful tips you must follow if you or your loved ones get into an accident. One of the most important factors here would be getting a personal injury attorney. They would play an integral role in the case and will help you get the compensation you deserve for your losses.

What evidence should you collect after a car accident?

After a car accident, collecting evidence is crucial in proving fault and receiving proper compensation. Here are some essential pieces of evidence that you should collect:

Police Report:

A police report is a vital piece of evidence that includes information about the accident, the drivers involved, and the location and time of the accident. Make sure to obtain a copy of the police report and review it for accuracy.

Photos and videos:

Take pictures and videos of the accident scene, the vehicles involved, and any damages, and injuries sustained. These visual aids can help prove the severity of the accident.

Witness statements:

Collect names and contact information of any witnesses to the accident. Their statements can provide valuable information about the sequence of events leading up to the accident.

Medical Records:

Keep a record of all medical treatment received following the accident, including hospital visits, medications prescribed, and physical therapy sessions.

Insurance information:

Collect the insurance information of all drivers involved in the accident, including policy numbers and contact information for their insurance companies.

Maintenance Records:

If there is a possibility that the accident was caused by a mechanical issue with one of the vehicles involved, it is important to collect maintenance records for that vehicle. These records can help prove negligence on the part of the driver or vehicle owner.

Why should you appoint a Personal Injury lawyer?

A personal injury lawyer can provide valuable legal advice and representation during a car accident claim. They can help negotiate with insurance companies on your behalf and ensure that you receive fair compensation for your injuries and damages.

One of the key benefits of working with a personal injury lawyer is that they have experience dealing with insurance companies and can help you avoid common pitfalls. Insurance companies may try to offer you a low settlement or deny your claim altogether, but a personal injury lawyer can help you fight back and make sure your rights are protected.

Additionally, a personal injury lawyer can conduct a thorough investigation of the accident, gather evidence, and build a strong case to support your claim. This can include collecting medical records, speaking with witnesses, and hiring experts to testify on your behalf.

Tips to file a car accident case with your attorney:

Filing a car accident case with your attorney can be a stressful and overwhelming process, but there are some tips that can help make it easier.

Gather all relevant information

Before meeting with your attorney, make sure you have all the relevant information about the accident. It includes the police report, witness statements, photos and videos, and any medical records related to the accident.

Be honest

When you meet with your attorney, be honest and open about the details of the accident. Your attorney needs to know all the facts in order to build a strong case.

Follow your attorney’s advice

Your attorney is there to guide you through the legal process. Listen to their advice and follow their instructions. They will advise you on what steps to take next and what information to provide.

Keep track of your expenses

Keep track of all expenses related to the accident, including medical bills, lost wages, and property damage. This information will be important when calculating the amount of compensation you are entitled to.

Do not settle too quickly

Insurance companies may try to settle quickly, but it is important not to accept a settlement before you know the full extent of your injuries and damages. Your attorney can help you negotiate a fair settlement.

Be patient

Filing a car accident case can take time. Be patient and trust your attorney to work on your behalf to achieve the best possible outcome.

By following these tips, you can help your attorney build a strong case and increase your chances of receiving fair compensation for your injuries and damages. Remember to always prioritize your health and safety first, and let your attorney handle the legal aspects of your case