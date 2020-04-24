What Happened to Carmen Electra And Where Is She Today?

Actress, model, and singer Carmen Electra used to be considered as one of the hottest and most beautiful celebrities of the 1990s and early 2000s. What happened to her and where is she today?

Tara Leigh Patrick, 48, better known by her iconic stage name Carmen Electra, took the entertainment industry by storm during the 1990s. Her first album called “Carmen Electra” game her international glory in 1993.

Her music videos were immensely famous, and most of her hits found their place among the top 25 music charts in America.

She had a close work relationship with the legendary performer Prince, whom she has to thank for her quick rise in the industry. She has always said he is the one who influenced her the most, and called him a genius.

Except music, she had a successful acting career as well. Her most popular role came with the hit TV series “Baywatch”. Her curves and fit figure in the iconic tight red swimsuit drove the guys crazy for years.

Thanks to her incredible body and gorgeous looks, she also did modeling work including a stint with Playboy. She posed for some truly provocative and racy photographs that gave her even more fame, success, and wealth.

Today, she almost never appears in the media since she is no longer a part of either of the industries that gave her worldwide popularity. Carmen Electra now has her own line of lingerie and swimsuits, as well as her own beauty products.