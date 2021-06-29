Cardi B Shocks The Instagram With Topless Pregnancy Pic

Cardi B knows how to get the spotlight on her. The famed rapper decided to share some provocative pregnancy photos. In addition, she satisfied some of the curiosity of the fans by speaking about her marriage with Offset.

The Bodak Yellow singer showed the world that she’s pregnant without an attempt to hide anything. In a set of photos, the rapper can be seen posing shirtless, with her partner covering her intimate parts with his hands. The Instagram post shows the pair together in an emotional situation, that shows that now they’re together, bonded by their incoming baby. In the past Offset and Cardi B were known for their on and off relationship that had many highs and lows.

The Up singer decided to talk about their connection, and how’s their relationship right now: “We listened to each other, communicated, prayed, and then God blessed us and our family with another little blessing.” Cardi obviously needed to get things off her heart, so she decided to use the Instagram platform a speak up to her fans. She continued her Instagram confession by saying: “Our home feels so blissful and very busy, but we are ready and so happy!! Thank you soo much everyone for the congrats and well wishes.”

The pair already has one child, a daughter named Kulture Kiari Cephus. She’s three years old and was a part of the photoshoot that announced the coming of their future family member. Their photos were a little bit more classy with lots of swaggers, as mother and daughter posed for photos, and created memories. Cardi B captioned the post with: “I just know these two will love each other soo much and argue soo much since they’re 3 years apart…just like me and Henny. But one thing for sure is they’ll have each other’s back like no one else ever will.”

The announcement of her pregnancy came on Sunday with yet another photo. The rapper decided that the way to go is to be nude and covered in white paint. As it is customary, the announcement needed to be as public as possible. She even went a step further as she performed at the 2021 BET Awards. Cardi B looked stunning in a Dolce & Gabbana bodysuit that accentuated her stomach. The bump was evident, and those who haven’t seen her Instagram posts now knew she’s pregnant.

Cardi B and Offset have been together for a while now with their relationship becoming official on the 20th of September. 2017 when they got married. They did keep this part private as the wedding ceremony was a secret one. No one knew anything about it until they announced the arrival of their first baby girl. Things look bright for the pair right now, after going through a tumultuous period a while back. For all of you unaware of their issues, Cardi B accused Offset of cheating back in 2018. Their relationship was strained for a while, and it all came to a breaking point when Cardi filed for divorce in September of last year. Luckily for their family, she backed down, and withdraw the plea.

Now, they once again look like a happy family, that they certainly are. Offset also has three children from his previous relationships.