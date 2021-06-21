The Rise of Car Accident Injuries in Houston – 2021 Guide

Houston, Texas is the fourth largest city in the United States. With over 2 million residents, the city streets are almost always jam-packed with different kinds of cars, trucks, and other kinds of vehicles. When the time for rush hour traffic comes, the risk of accidents increases ten-fold.

According to a 2019 TxDOT report, 188 car accidents happen every day. Even during the pandemic, less cars were on the road, but the accidents were on the rise. With accidents on the rise, so do the injuries, whether they are fatal or minor.

Following a deadly car accident, it's important to seek medical treatment for your car accident injuries. Houston has some of the best hospitals in Texas, so it's vital that you seek treatment as soon as possible.

What Causes Car Accident Injuries?

Car accident injuries typically happens whenever a Houston crash occurs. The impact of a vehicle crashing into another, or a vehicle crashing into a pedestrian or rogue debris can break bones, shatter spines, and even cause people to go into a coma. They inflict life-changing pain with potentially irreversible injuries. The common types of car accidents are:

1. Rear-end collisions

Rear-end collisions are a common accident on Texas roads, and involve a vehicle hitting the vehicle in front of them. They frequently happen due to distracted drivers not paying attention in stop-and-go traffic. The rule of thumb is to leave a car’s length of space between you and the car in front of you.

2. Single-vehicle accident

Single-vehicle accidents occur when a lone vehicle crashes itself. They typically include hitting a stationary object, such as a tree, median, or guardrail. Factors such as weather, road conditions, and speeding contribute to this kind of accident.

3. T-bone accident

T-bone accidents, or side impact crashes, happen when a vehicle crashes into the side of another vehicle. These accidents are caused by failing to yield, blind spot issues, or disregarding an intersection stop.

4. Sideswipe accident

Similar to T-bone accidents, sideswipe accidents happen when a vehicle hits the side of another vehicle. These accidents happen when the vehicles are traveling in the same or opposite direction and one decides to make a sudden lane change in the other vehicle’s blind spot. Sideswipes are also referred to as “blind spot accidents.”

5. Head-on collision

As indicated by their name, a head-on collision happens when two vehicles hit each other head-on. This kind of accident takes place at high speeds, causing debilitating and fatal injuries.

Types of Car Accident Injuries

No car accident is the same and neither are its injuries. The way a car is hit can impact the type of injury you will sustain in a Houston wreck.

Below is a list of the types of injuries a victim can suffer in a crash.

Traumatic Brain Injuries – The brain is damaged by an injury to the head.

Spinal Cord Injuries – Injury to the spine can cause partial or total paralysis due to the fragility of the spinal cord. A serious back injury usually ends in disability or long-lasting pain.

Burns – Car accidents that end in flames usually leaves victims with first-to-third degree burns on their skin. Patients will need surgery and skin grafts to treat burn injuries.

Internal Injuries – The force of a crash leaves the inside of the body just as damaged as the outside of one. Internal bleeding is a consequence of this internal beating and requires immediate medical attention. If internal bleeding is not addressed, the victim can bleed out and die.

Broken Bones – Human bones are sturdy yet fragile. After a car accident, at least one bone may be broken. It could be a leg, rib, arm, or wrist. They range from simple breaks to compound fractures.

Knee Trauma – A knee injury can be a detrimental injury. Since the lower half of your body is in control of the car at all times, it can be life-changing when a lower limb is affected. In the accident, you could break a bone, bruise your knee on the dashboard, or even tear a ligament. Treatment can range from crutches to surgery.

Amputation – If the accident is exceedingly fatal, some limbs can be completely damaged beyond repair. In this case, surgical amputations are recommended. These victims will endure many hospital visits in order to adapt to the new change.

Whiplash – This type of neck injury is common among car accident victims. A whiplash injury involves the neck ligaments and tendons snapping back due to the force of a crash, which can be caused by going speeds as low as 20 miles per hour. Severe disk injury is the worst case scenario of a whiplash injury.

Road Rash – Road rash is a specific kind of injury that leads to fatal injuries. It involves the victim being dragged on pavement or concrete, leaving bloody abrasions.

PTSD – Just like with external injuries, the mind can also suffer an intense injury. Non-economic injuries are what mental and emotional injuries are classified in a car accident case. Post-traumatic stress disorder is a common non-economic damage from a car accident, and can take months to several years to heal.

