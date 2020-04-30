Bruna Rangel Lima Sizzles in a Colorful One-Piece Swimsuit

Instagram model Bruna Rangel Lima is popular online for her incredibly racy and revealing photos. She knows how good she looks so displaying her fit body and curves is her specialty.

The blonde stunner has 3.9 million people following her on Instagram, and they are used to seeing her curvaceous attributes pop out of her fashion choices. In one of her latest post, she opted for a colorful one-piece swimsuit, and although she mostly wears bikinis, she looks equally sexy in this piece.

The gorgeous beauty stood in front of a window and looked straight at the camera with an intimidating yet cute facial expression. She wore full makeup including lashes, foundation, lipstick, eyeshadow, mascara, and eyeliner. Her blonde hair was flat, falling over her naked shoulders. Accessory-wise, she only wore a small charm necklace and a thin bracelet.

The swimsuit in question has a rather intriguing pattern and color combination. It reminds of a beach since it is mostly blue and orange, with many colorful circles that can pass as beach umbrellas.

The post has gained more than 87,000 likes and over 1,000 comments since she posted it. In the caption, she mentioned which brand she is wearing, the one she usually wears and endorses.