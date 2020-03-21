Instagram Model Antje Utgaard Stuns with an Underboob Instagram Look

Instagram model and influencer Antje Utgaard has treated her fans to another incredible photo of her magnificent body. Although she can often be seen almost completely naked, this time she was fully dressed, yet a detail still gave a lot away.

The bombshell beauty opted for a short crop top that made her underboob visible, setting the internet on fire. She also wore a pair of matching booty shorts. Both the top and the shorts are made of a fuzzy material, popular among Instagram beauties.

Her flawless brunette hair was tied in a ponytail, and she had a full face of makeup, including foundation, eyeliner, lashes, bronzer, highlighter, and lipstick. The only accessories she wore were two hoop earrings.

Utgaard struck a provocative pose and gave the camera a fierce, intimidating look as she stood in the hallway of a house in Los Angeles.

The post has almost 30,000 likes and nearly 400 comments. The fans were visibly happy she posted such a photo in these dire pandemic times, and expressed her fascination by her in the comment section.