When to Use an Immigration Lawyer

Immigration lawyers are highly sought after whenever one wants to move to another country other than their own. No matter if it’s for work, studies, or you’re simply planning to start out as a tourist, working with professionals from the application process up to the time that you will get on your flight will definitely yield better results.

However, many people are still wondering if immigration lawyers are really needed or if it’s just a matter of luxury. The evident answer to this is, of course, the former. It may be hard to comprehend for now, especially if you’re someone who likes to stick to a tight budget. Although it will all boil down to your preference, it’s still important to know when you should highly consider working with one.

If you’re interested to know more about when to use the services of an immigration lawyer, then read on to the following sections.

Do I need an attorney?

The first question you might have is whether you actually need an attorney or not. There are plenty of people who have tackled legal issues without the help of an attorney, especially in places like the United States where there are ample resources available for free both in courthouses and online, but keep in mind that the answer will depend on your situation and skills.

Technically, you can represent yourself in any legal matter and you don’t need to hire an attorney. The thing is, the concept of immigration laws is one of the most complicated areas when we talk about legal matters. Because of this, it is highly recommended that you consider consulting with a qualified attorney.

Not only that, but it’s also worthy to remember that single and seemingly insignificant mistakes can result in denied applications. In the worst case scenario, you may be subject to jail time, fines, being deported, and even being banned from the country you want to go to. You may also want to know that the lightest punishment that you will receive points to not being allowed in a certain country for five years.

If your family is still in another country, this can be a devastating loss. What more if you’re using your immigration pass to complete your studies or boost your career? To prevent risks like these from manifesting, it is always recommended that you work with an attorney.

This brings us to our final answer, which is yes. You need an attorney, no matter how simple you think your immigration task is.

What does an immigration lawyer do?

An immigration lawyer will be responsible for providing legal advice as to how you can complete your migration process as soon and as efficient as possible. They will be with you from the very start of preparations up to the things that you will need post-approval of your documents.

Along with the said primary task, they will also analyze the laws, visa types, requirements, and likes that are tied to your goals.

What is the cost?

The cost is going to vary based on who you hire. Obviously, the more experienced the attorney is, the more they will charge.

There are many reasons you might consider working with a very experienced attorney. If you have more complicated situations that are not run-of-the-mill forms, or you are currently at risk for being deported, it will be particularly important that you work with someone who is highly qualified over someone who is brand new and much cheaper.

Immigration attorneys are one of the few attorneys who charge for consultations. So, during your initial consultation, a time when you get to meet with the attorney for about 30 minutes and discuss your case to see if it’s a good fit, you will have to pay. Obviously as you vet different attorneys and consider who you want to work with you will have to pay for each consultation you undergo

. These consultations can be anywhere from $50 to $500. Usually individuals who work for larger law firms, like international law firms with branches operating in multiple countries, the cost will be higher not just for the consultation but for all of the services.

If you choose to go forward with an attorney and a law firm they will evaluate your case and then give you an estimate for the cost based on how the company charges. In most cases they will charge you based on the hour of work at a different rate depending on the skill of the individual who did that work.

For example, an attorney will charge more per hour than a paralegal and a paralegal will charge more per hour than a secretary. In most cases you will receive a monthly bill as your case continues.

If you want a reliable attorney that prioritizes the quality of service rather than continuously increasing service costs, then we recommend reaching out to total.law. They major in several countries, as well as various immigration matters, so it’s an understatement to say that they will suit your needs.

Can I do it myself?

There are certainly things that you can do yourself and these are things you can do both before you meet with an attorney and after you have consulted with an attorney. Different immigration lawyers can give advice on what aspects of the case you can handle yourself so that you do the hard work of gathering documents so that the lawyer doesn’t have to, but the lawyer can still fill out all of the forms based on the document to gather.

What if I make a mistake?

As mentioned, if you make a mistake it can be devastating. Some mistakes can result in your application being thrown out, a Visa being denied, or someone being deported. For this reason businesses and individuals should consider working with a qualified attorney who could help them avoid costly mistakes.

However, in some situations if you have made a mistake you can always turn to a qualified immigration attorney and they might be able to help you rectify that mistake before any significant damage is done, maybe by resubmitting forms or correcting mistakes through an official capacity.