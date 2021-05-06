8 Bollywood Stars That Are In Hollywood Movies

Are you a fan of Bollywood? Well, you might be interested in knowing about Bollywood stars’ popularity in the world. Some of them have also acted in Hollywood movies. But who all come on the list? This article will tell you about all Bollywood actors and actresses who have done fantastic work in Hollywood movies.

If you are a film enthusiast, you might probably know famous movies and stars of both Hollywood and Bollywood. However, it is possible that you probably left a few of them. By the end, you might discover a movie that you left before. So, keep reading to explore the world of movies and actors.

List of Bollywood actors and actresses who worked in Hollywood movies

1. Irrfan Khan

The first actor that comes on the list is Irrfan Khan. He was known for his versatile acting in films. Many directors and film producers appreciated his unique acting skills. He was one of the best heroes in the movie industry. Many fans still admire him for his brilliant performance in English movies. These include-

Life of Pi

The Amazing Spiderman

Jurassic World

The Namesake

A mighty Heart

Slumdog Millionaire

I Love You

New York

He also gained many achievements and awards like Padma Shri, IIFA award, Asian Film Award, National Film Award, and Guild Award. He still lives in the hearts of fans globally.

2. Om Puri

Om Puri is another famous personality in the world of movies. The versatility of his acting made him better than other Bollywood stars. He also got the opportunity to showcase his acting skills in Hollywood films too. Although it was a long and struggling career, he made it through. English movies he acted in are as follows-

City Of Joy

My Son the Fanatic

East is East

Ghost

Charlie Wilson’s War

Darkness

He won many prizes for his superb performances in some movies such as Padma Shri, Filmfare Award, BAFTA Award, and more.

3. Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher is one of the leading stars of the Indian Film industry. Many of his movies are super hits because he has done fabulous work in them. Everyone knows the perfection he puts into his acting. Therefore, he was offered many English films as well. Some of them include-

Silver Lining’s Playbook

You Will Meet a Tall Dark Stranger

Bend it Like Beckham

Gandhi Park

The Lion of Judah

Bride and Prejudice

The Big Sick

A Family Man

He gained a lot of popularity among people. His achievements are Padma Bhushan, Filmfare, IIFA, and more.

4. Deepika Padukone

Who doesn’t know Deepika Padukone? She is not only beautiful but also talented. Many Hindi movies are well-known because of her presence. Nowadays, she is getting offers from directors and producers all over the globe. Almost all of her films are blockbusters.

As she gained more popularity in the past few years, people wished to see her in Hollywood. So, it happened one day. She showed her brilliant performance in XXX: The Return Of Xander Cage.

5. Naseeruddin Shah

Naseeruddin Shah has a massive fan base across the globe. People admire him because of his outstanding acting. When he plays any role in any film, he gets into it. Anyone can feel the intensity of his character.

He has worked in English ones too. They are as follows-

The Perfect Murder

The Coffin Maker

Today’s Special

The Great New Wonderland

Mango Dreams

Such a Long Journey

The League of Extraordinary Gentleman

He has received many accomplishments and big awards in the industry. Padma Shri, IIFA, Padma Bhushan are some of them.

6. Priyanka Chopra

Nobody can compete with Priyanka Chopra for her glamour and talent. She has millions of followers around the world. Are you surprised? Well, that’s true. It is because she has struggled a lot before entering Hollywood. She first did her debut in the show named Quantico. After some time, she was successful in giving her best to these films-

Baywatch

Isn’t it Romantic

Just like other famous personalities, she won awards like Padma Shri, Stardust, Filmfare, IIFA.

7. Gulshan Grover

Gulshan Grover might not be famous among many people. The reason behind it is that he has done negative characters in most of the films. However, his work is appreciated by many directors and producers. English films like The Second Jungle Book, Blind Ambition, and more are his greatest hits of all time.

8. Amrish Puri

Amrish Puri has done excellent performances in both Bollywood and Hollywood industries. Nobody can beat his natural acting. This talent is still remembered by people all over the world. Although he offered villain roles, he did his best. He acted as a villain in Indiana Jones and Temple Of Doom.

What are the benefits of watching films?

It doesn’t matter if you are watching a Hollywood or Bollywood movie, watching it might be beneficial for you in various ways. You will be astonished to know about these benefits. So, let’s get into it.

Stress buster- Are you feeling stressed or depressed? If yes, you can spend your time watching a happy film. Many studies have shown that people who are into this hobby. You will also experience low levels of stress after doing this method.

Opens your mind- People often ignore social issues prevailing in our society. The only way one can open his or her mind is by watching films on these topics. In this way, you will find more about them and feel the misery of victims.

Great for artists- If you are an artist feeling demotivated, watching different films might help you get back on track.

Final Thoughts

Bollywood is not as good as the Hollywood industry. But many Hindi Movie stars have made Bollywood proud with their talents. From the above list, you might have explored various works of different Bollywood stars. So, you should be proud of these actors as it is not easy for a normal one to enter Hollywood.