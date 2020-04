Bodybuilder Recites Poetry to His Plastic Doll Fiancee in a Bathtub

The bodybuilder from Kazakhstan Yuri Tolochko recently had to postpone his wedding to his fiancee due to coronavirus outbreak. That news traveled the world, not for the fact that pandemic ruined their plans but because the love of his life is made of silicon.

This time he shared their romantic moment with his Instagram followers. Yuri posted a video in which the two of them are sitting in the bathtub while his girlfriend was covered in cucumber slices. In the video, Tolochko is reciting Alexander Blok’s poem “On the field Kulikovo”.

His followers had divided opinions about his latest Instagram update. Some of them supported him, saying his video is interesting, while others accused Yuri of trying to “be popular based on abnormality”.