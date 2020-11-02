Where to Buy Blue Nitrile Gloves in Canada? – 2020 Guide

The coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak is starting to rear its head in Canada once again. Due to this development, professionals from many industries are taking critical steps to protecting themselves through the pandemic.

Along with social distancing measures, this also calls for buying the right personal protective equipment (PPE). This especially holds true for those individuals who work in the healthcare sector.

With their distinguishing blue color and unmistakable durability, protective nitrile gloves hold a distinctive reputation in PPE. But even with their popularity, it can get difficult for you to determine where you can find them.

With so many options available in the market, finding an answer to this question can be more difficult than it should be. To help you maneuver through this challenge easily, here’s how you can buy your required gloves in Canada click here.

Where Can You Buy Nitrile Gloves Easily?

Nitrile is made from synthetic polymers. This means that it doesn’t require any problematic sourcing of natural materials. Instead, it remains relatively easy to produce in the right settings. This allows manufacturers to make essential PPE, such as gloves from the material without any hurdles.

This means that these gloves are available via reliable vendors throughout Canada. You need to know precisely where to look for them. By keeping this information in mind, you can get the protection you need without having to jump through hoops.

Purchase Them Through an Online Retailer

No matter if you are buying your gloves as an individual professional or a company representative, you can quickly get them from reliable online retailers.

While select online shops limit you to buying only a few glove packs at once, retailers such as 72hours.ca set you free from this restriction. As one of the premier PPE providers to individuals and businesses in Canada, the online store allows you to purchase large quantities of gloves without any issues.

When you reach out to such a retailer, you can purchase your blue nitrile gloves entirely online. This means you don’t have to rearrange your schedule to take a trip to a store or put your COVID-19 safety protocols at risk. You can shop for your essential PPE in a way that’s no different from buying any other item off the web.

With online payments and contactless deliveries, the online shopping experience remains as simple as it can be. But the results that you get from this practice remain just as functional as an in-person purchase.

For one, the quality of your gloves remains exactly as you see it on the product page. The performance delivered by the PPE also remains on par with your expectations. With it, the price that you pay also remains in line with the gloves that you get. This ensures that you don’t have to make any compromises just because you purchase your products online.

Get Them From a Traditional Pharmacy

If you need your gloves urgently or don’t feel opposed to visiting a location in person, you can head out to a traditional pharmacy by yourself.

Reliable pharmacies typically have an ample PPE supply, such as gloves, masks, and face shields in place. Since blue nitrile gloves are prevalent in healthcare settings, they are also usually available at these locations. You need to reach out to a dependable pharmacy in your area.

You can quickly get your gloves without having to wait even a day for them by visiting in person. However, there’s a catch. Select locations only have limited quantities of PPE in stock. This means that you may not always be able to find your required amount of gloves, especially if you are looking for a large stock. In such a case, you may need to wait for the pharmacy to arrange the quantity.

But it doesn’t have to be this way. To avoid this wait or utter disappointment, you can call the specific pharmacy ahead of your visit. This ensures that you don’t have to wait around for your gloves or go all the way to a physical location for nothing.

Due to current COVID-19 protocols in Canada, you will most likely have to wear a mask yourself while visiting such a pharmacy. You will also need to maintain social distancing while shopping. While these practices don’t give you immunity from the novel coronavirus, they do reduce your chances of contracting it during public visits.

Buy Them Via a Hardware Store

In case you want blue nitrile gloves right away, or if your local pharmacy is not within your reach, you can try a hardware store to buy this PPE.

It’s because nitrile is not limited to being a popular material for healthcare applications alone. It is also an essential PPE for industrial and processing settings such as construction or chemical handling. This makes its related gloves a sought after product for many hardware stores across Canada.

But if you are looking for gloves as a healthcare professional, you may need to look hard before you can find the item that’s a perfect fit for your use case. It’s because hardware stores have a variety of gloves. Even those with disposable blue gloves in stock have other types of gloves that use a blend of different materials.

This gives you more choice if you are looking for washable gloves that are mixed with material such as nitrile and nylon. However, it makes the selection process more difficult if you need disposable blue gloves made out of nitrile.

This means that you not only have to wait for buying larger quantities of your blue nitrile gloves but also need to dedicate some time to find them. Along with the risk of visiting a physical store during COVID-19, these factors also play a big part in making a decision. As mentioned earlier, you can resolve these issues to some extent by calling the store before your visit and checking the gloves’ availability at the location.

By keeping these points in mind, you can easily find your required gloves from a reliable vendor. This lets you find the PPE you need without running into unnecessary problems.